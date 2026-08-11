Incoming Pärnu alliance picks leaders, signs coalition agreement

Isamaa, EKRE and the Center Party signed a coalition agreement Tuesday that will see the three parties govern Pärnu through 2029, with Siim Suursild set to become the city's new mayor.

The coalition agreement under which the three parties will govern the city from 2026 to 2029 was signed on Tuesday, August 11.

The coalition agreement focuses on professional and transparent city governance, developing Pärnu's economy and living environment and improving opportunities for children and young people. Among other measures, Riia maantee will be transformed into a modern main street with high-quality infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, while every child in Pärnu will be guaranteed the opportunity to participate in at least one extracurricular education activity, the parties wrote in a press release.

Pärnu is preparing to become a European City of Sport in 2027 and has set the longer-term goal of becoming a European Capital of Culture in 2036. The coalition agreement also provides for the construction of a modern art center and an analysis of the possibility of bringing the city government and its services back to the city center.

The mayor's post will go to Isamaa, with Siim Suursild set to become the new mayor of Pärnu. Andrei Korobeinik, representing the Center Party, will continue as chair of Pärnu City Council. The Center Party will also retain the deputy mayor's post responsible for finance, while Isamaa will hold the deputy mayor's post responsible for education, culture and social affairs. EKRE will hold the deputy mayor's posts responsible for economic affairs and planning.

An extraordinary meeting of Pärnu City Council is scheduled for August 17 to appoint the new city leaders.

In late July, Korobeinik accused Mayor Kristel Voltenberg of cutting short discussions on the functioning of the coalition and violating agreements. Last week, EKRE, the Center Party and Isamaa submitted a motion of no confidence in Voltenberg.

Prior to this shift, Pärnu was governed by a broad, fragile 5-partner coalition formed following the 2025 local elections. It included EKRE, Center and Parempoolsed, as well as the local elections alliances Pärnu with Heart and Pärnu Unites.

Pärnu's new coalition negotiators: Valmar Veste, Siim Suursild and Andrei Korobeinik. Source: Kristi Raidla/ERR

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