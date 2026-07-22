Pärnu leaders' clash puts coalition at risk

Pärnu City Council chairman Andrei Korobeinik (Center Party) accuses mayor Kristel Voltenberg of interrupting a discussion on coalition functioning and of breaking agreements. Voltenberg says the current coalition has exhausted itself.

"​The mayor's unexpected departure from today's coalition council meeting interrupted our discussion about the functioning of the coalition," Korobeinik wrote to his coalition partners after Tuesday's coalition council meeting.

According to Korobeinik, the coalition partner has not adhered to agreements.

"In my political experience so far, I have not previously been in a situation where agreements made with one coalition partner have consistently not held. With other partners we have occasionally had disagreements, and in such a diverse coalition this is completely natural. The difference has been that we have resolved these issues through open, respectful and transparent discussion," he said.

A meeting full of tensions

Korobeinik noted that the position of mayor carries greater responsibility, and if agreements do not hold and discussions on difficult topics end because someone leaves the meeting, the coalition cannot function effectively.

At the same time, Korobeinik emphasized that he considers the coalition agreement good.

"I believe that we can continue this cooperation in one form or another. If you decide in favor of a new coalition, I ask you to proceed from what is best for our city," he added.

Kristel Voltenberg, leader of the electoral alliance Südamega Pärnu, said that she intends to continue as mayor of Pärnu. At the same time, she accused Korobeinik of aggressive behavior and said the coalition has exhausted itself.

"Yesterday's coalition council meeting ended at the moment when it became exceptionally aggressive from the meeting chair, Andrei Korobeinik, and the room became figuratively so tight that there was no space left for any constructive cooperation," Voltenberg said.

"Both I and our electoral alliance Südamega Pärnu have been very cooperative and flexible partners. In politics, making compromises is necessary, especially when shared responsibility is carried by political forces with different worldviews," she added.

She noted that there is a clear difference between compromise and pressure, and she cannot be forced to make decisions based on feelings or pressure without substantive arguments.

Mayor refused to run on Center list

Voltenberg said that things between her and Korobeinik turned sour when the mayor refused to run in the upcoming Riigikogu elections on the Center Party list.

"I came to City Hall in the morning and continue my work as long as it is my time. I have promised to do this with heart and reason, and I will not deviate from that principle," the mayor said.

When asked whether the current coalition has collapsed, she replied: "I would put it this way — the current coalition has exhausted itself in this format."

Pärnu City Council chair Andrei Korobeinik says he is not aware of the governing coalition having collapsed, despite rising tensions between coalition partners.

He confirmed that the dispute began after mayor Kristel Voltenberg declined to run for the Riigikogu on the Center Party list, a move Korobeinik says broke a three‑party agreement tied to the planned handover of the mayor's post to EKRE.

While Voltenberg has said the current coalition has "exhausted itself," Korobeinik maintains that the Center Party has not left the coalition and that talks on forming a new one can begin only once the existing agreement is officially over.

Informal consultations are ongoing

Other coalition partners acknowledge a crisis but say continued cooperation is still possible.

EKRE's Pärnumaa chairman Valmar Veste says the Pärnu governing coalition has not collapsed, though he acknowledges the latest meeting was highly emotional.

Veste said the mayor left the room when key issues still needed discussion, creating a crisis but not a full breakdown. He added that coalition partners remain in contact and that continuing together is still possible, as politics requires compromise.

Siim Suursild, a representative of Isamaa in the opposition, said that sounding out possible other combinations is underway, and Isamaa has received proposals to form a coalition both from the current coalition and from the opposition.

"It is difficult to call these negotiations. Consultations are taking place, but negotiations will begin only when the current coalition has clearly collapsed," Suursild said.

A member of the Parempoolsed belonging to the coalition, Kari Maripuu, noted that the controversy that has erupted is connected to the upcoming Riigikogu elections.

"The Riigikogu elections have begun here in the middle of summer, and that is actually the central point carrying this whole issue. The interpersonal disputes and frictions that have already been stated in the media are all, in one way or another, preparation for the spring," he said.

Maripuu also listed possible new governing coalitions.

"The first combination that has been discussed is EKRE, the Center Party and Isamaa. The second possible combination is the Reform Party, Isamaa and, for example, Südamega Pärnu. The third possible combination also concerns us: the Reform Party, Isamaa, Pärnu Ühendab and the Parempoolsed. These are three realistic combinations," he said.

On 24 October last year, five political forces signed Pärnu's coalition agreement.

According to the agreement between EKRE, the Center Party, Parempoolsed, and the electoral alliances Südamega Pärnu and Pärnu Ühendab, Pärnu's mayor for the first two years is Kristel Voltenberg, leader of Südamega Pärnu, who will be replaced in 2026 by an EKRE representative. Voltenberg will then continue as council chair.

This article has been updated on July 22 with additional comments by Pärnu City Council members.

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