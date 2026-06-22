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Pärnu becomes Estonia's summer capital again

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Pärnu declared Estonia's summer capital again.
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At 11:24 a.m. on Sunday, summer officially began. To mark the occasion, Pärnu once again became Estonia's summer capital, for the 31st time.

The summer capital title handover ceremony was held on the mushroom-shaped balcony of Pärnu Beach House. The symbolic scepter of city governance arrived from the spring capital in a stylish red convertible and Estonia's capital, Tallinn, ceremonially handed it over to Pärnu along with a crown.

"Summer is an entire world, but of course Pärnu is beautiful and charming in every season. Summer is a feeling; summer is in our hearts," said Pärnu Mayor Kristel Voltenberg.

The summer capital flag was also raised and music by Raimond Valgre was performed.

Karin said she is hoping for all the best from this summer — sunshine and the sea.

"I'm looking forward to beautiful sunny weather, not too hot, and a little rain as well, so that the garden plants can thrive," Laura said.

"Sunshine, of course, and lots of visitors and lots of events. That's why we all came here today, to welcome the Pärnu summer. Long live Pärnu, the summer capital!" Ludmilla said.

On the first day of summer, the sea itself invited people to dip their feet in the water or even go for a swim.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

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