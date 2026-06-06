Summer event organizers in Estonia see more last-minute ticket sales

As Estonia's summer concert and festival season gets underway, organizers say people are buying tickets later and making fewer long-term plans.

Promoter Kaarel Sein, who is bringing acts including Black Eyed Peas and Armin van Buuren to Estonia this summer, said local events are selling well and some have already sold out.

Also on his plate this year are Pärnu's Beach Grind festival and Nublu, Sadu and Vaiko Eplik tours.

Large festivals and arena shows have seen more mixed results, however. Sein said last year's disappointing summer weather and a weaker economy appear to have concertgoers thinking twice before buying tickets.

"Talking to other organizers, everyone says it's the toughest year they've seen in a long time," he admitted.

While no events have been canceled, he said last-minute ticket sales have reached levels he hasn't seen in a decade.

Organizers elsewhere report a similar trend.

Triin Jugapuu, director of the Haapsalu Cultural Center, said advance sales for events like the Haapsalu Italian Wine Festival, TAFF:fest jazz festival and the annual White Lady Festival in August are tracking close to last year's pace, but many buyers are waiting until just a week or two before an event to decide.

"With the economy doing worse, people are really weighing what to come see and when to go," Jugapuu said.

Ripple effects

The trend has also been noticeable in Estonia's summer capital, though ticket sales for the classical Pärnu Music Festival next month have remained strong.

Marketing manager Kristi Raidla said economic pressures have affected sponsorships, but the nonprofit festival has kept base ticket prices unchanged for the past two years.

"We have intentionally kept ticket prices lower," she said. "But we've also created a higher-priced sponsor ticket category for supporters, meaning those who are able to pay more."

Raidla, a veteran event organizer, has also noticed the trend toward last-minute ticket purchases, acknowledging that consumer behavior has changed.

"That doesn't affect Pärnu Music Festival as much, but it does affect other concerts," she noted.

Audiences are also increasingly drawn to free concerts and public events, she added, which are still thankfully widely available.

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