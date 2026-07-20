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Pärnu Music Festival draws nearly 35,000 in person and online

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The 16th Pärnu Music Festival. July 8-18, 2026.
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The 16th Pärnu Music Festival drew nearly 35,000 concertgoers and online viewers this year, with global talent, Estonian premieres and the renowned Järvi family of conductors.

From July 8-18, about 13,000 people attended the festival in person, while another 22,000 tuned in online. Nearly a dozen concerts were also streamed live on ERR's Klassikaraadio.

Pärnu Music Festival featured internationally acclaimed diaspora Estonian conductors Paavo Järvi, Neeme Järvi and Kristjan Järvi alongside leading international soloists and 300 musicians across five orchestras.

Organizer Kristjan Hallik said the event brought nightly concerts to the summer capital, boosting tourism while simultaneously supporting Estonia's classical music sector and strengthening international ties.

The 16th Pärnu Music Festival. July 8-18, 2026. Source: Tõiv Jõul

The festival also continued its focus on new Estonian music, premiering works by four Estonian composers, most of which were recorded for future release.

Alongside the concert program, the Järvi Academy brought together 130 young musicians, including 55 from Estonia, for advanced training and mentoring.

The academy, Hallik added, often serves as a springboard for aspiring musicians pursuing studies abroad or careers in international orchestras.

The 2027 Pärnu Music Festival will run July 8–18 and include celebrations marking conductor Neeme Järvi's 90th birthday.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

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