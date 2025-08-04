X!

Estonian festival organizers struggling to land sponsors

News
Third day at the Viljandi Folk Festival on July 26, 2025.
Third day at the Viljandi Folk Festival on July 26, 2025. Source: Taavi Bergmann
News

Several festivals are taking place across Estonia in July and August. Organizers say that while attendance has not significantly dropped compared to previous years, it has become more difficult to find sponsors and ticket prices have increased.

Ando Kiviberg, director of the Viljandi Folk Music Festival, said this year's event actually drew more visitors than last year. Loyal attendees preferred to purchase fan passes early in the year, as they were cheaper that way.

Compared to 2023, ticket and festival pass prices rose by about 15 percent.

"We raised prices this year because we had to catch up with the costs that have piled up over the past few years. Energy prices have surged, which in turn has driven up the cost of all services. Input costs for organizers have risen very quickly and we simply didn't have another option," Kiviberg explained.

He noted that the festival managed to break even financially and even turned a modest profit. Still, finding sponsors proved challenging.

"From Tallinn's perspective, Viljandi is still far out in the provinces and the fact that most companies with deeper pockets are based in Tallinn really makes a difference," he said.

Sponsorship was also hard to secure for Õllesummer.

"Some international companies had to slash their marketing budgets due to financial results — there were five to ten we had agreements with who, for reasons beyond their control, had to pull out this year," said Sten-Erik Jantson, the main organizer of Õllesummer.

Õllesummer concluded on Saturday. While turnout on Thursday and Friday matched last year's numbers, Saturday saw a smaller crowd. Whereas in the past festivalgoers typically attended every day, this year many opted for just one specific day.

"The state of the economy definitely plays a major role. People are more careful about where they spend their money and which events they attend. Let's be honest — this summer has been crazy compared to last year. There are a ton of major concerts happening," Jantson said.

Viru Folk will take place in Käsmu on August 8–9. The event's main organizer, Peep Veedla, admitted he's uncertain whether the festival will break even financially.

"Ticket sales alone can't sustain a festival like this. It's tough and only getting tougher. I'm still paying off last year's bills," Veedla said.

Viru Folk, Õllesummer, and the Viljandi Folk Music Festival are all set to return next year. However, other festivals such as Saund, which was held in Hiiumaa, and the Birgitta Festival have been canceled this year. The Birgitta Festival is now expected to take place every other year going forward.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

