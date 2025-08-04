Gallery: Queens of the Stone Age rock Tallinn

U.S. rock band Queens of the Stone Age appeared at the Unibet Arena Black Box on Saturday.

Alongside the band's frontman Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Michael Shuman (bass, backing vocals), Dean Fertita (keyboards, guitar), and Jon Theodore (drums) took the stage in Tallinn.

Support act was bratpop band So Good.

Queens of the Stone Age were formed in Seattle in 1996. The gig was one of several major appearances in Tallinn and Estonia this summer, which has so far included Imagine Dragons, AC/DC, Justin Timberlake and The Jacksons, among others.

