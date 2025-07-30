Gallery: Vanemuine Theater's summer concert draws large crowds in Tartu

The Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra's summer concert took place in Kassitoome Valley in Tartu this weekend, drawing thousands of people to the slopes to listen to the music.

For the 15th summer in a row, on the last Sunday of July (July 27), Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra's summer concert resounded through the valley.

At the invitation of Vanemuine Theatre's music director and chief conductor Risto Joost, six soloists shared the stage with the symphony orchestra.

Performing were Riccardo della Sciucca (tenor, Italy), Kadi Jürgens (mezzo-soprano), Brett Pruunsild (baritone), Federico Mechelli Uhl (violin), Mari Ellen Lutsar (cello), Helin Pihlap (mandolin), conductor Risto Joost, the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra, and host Veiko Porkanen.

Vanemuine's 156th season will open with an opening festival on August 23, culminating in a gala concert at 7 p.m., featuring highlights from the works of Swedish musical director Georg Malvius at Vanemuine Theatre.

A recording of the concert will be broadcast on ETV on August 2 at 10:20 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!