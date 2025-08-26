Gallery: Estonia opera opens 120th season with gala and theater fair

The Estonian National Opera kicked off its 120th jubilee season Sunday with a gala concert, previews of upcoming productions and its annual theater fair with costumes and props for sale.

During intermissions, visitors could explore the opera and ballet departments.

In the Blue Hall, director Priit Võigemast previewed his upcoming production of Leos Janacek's "The Cunning Little Vixen" and composer Tõnis Kaumann and director Üllar Saaremäe discussed the original opera "Charon," which premiers next spring.

At the Estonia Restaurant, the Estonian National Ballet staged a demonstration of a ballet rehearsal with its new dancers, paired with a discussion led by ballet director Linnar Looris.

Outside, a flea market offered theater merchandise, handicrafts, and props and costumes from past national opera productions.

Visitors could also snap up discounted tickets for the entire season, with six full houses sold in just three hours.

This fall, the Estonian National Opera will premiere a concert performance of Benjamin Britten's psychological thriller "Peter Grimes" and the ballet "Forsythe & Looris," with choreography by William Forsythe and the Estonian National Ballet's artistic director Linnar Looris.

The Baltics' opera houses are also launching a new collaboration this season. The first event, "Bridging Time Through Music: Arvo Pärt 90. Carl Orff," celebrates the Estonian maestro's 90th birthday and features the Latvian National Opera Choir, conducted by Arvo Volmer.

Võigemast's adult comic-based "The Cunning Little Vixen" premieres in January, followed in the spring by French choreographer Marc Ribaud's ballet "La fille mal gardee."

The national opera's 120th season closes with the antique-themed "Charon," directed by Üllar Saaremäe, with libretto by Andrus Kivirähk and music by Tõnis Kaumann.

