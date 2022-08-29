Gallery: Estonian National Opera opens 117th season with street festival

The Estonian National Opera's inaugural festival.
On Sunday, the 117th season of the Estonian National Opera was inaugurated with the usual theater festival.

On a big outdoor stage in Tammsaare Park, the National Opera and National Ballet soloists, choir, and orchestra performed selections from the 117th season's new productions and introduced the already scheduled performances. Home-cooked food, theater-themed handicrafts, and thatrical items were sold in the theater's backyard.

Teo Maiste, Mati Palm, and Sulev Nmmik's footprints were placed on the pavement on the Pärnu maantee next to the theater. In total the 37 pairs of honorable Estonians' footprints are displayed on the plaques designed by sculptor Tiiu Kirsipuu on the streets surrounding the theater.

On the occasion of the opening of the season, this year's title of theater lover was awarded to dance critic Heili Einasto.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

