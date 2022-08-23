Seventh "Aparaaditehase Festival" set to take place in Tartu this weekend

The seventh annual "Aparaaditehase Festival" is set to take place in Tartu from August 26 to 29. The festival gets underway with a courtyard party on Thursday and ends on Saturday with a cinema night on Kastani tänav courtesy of Tartu Elektriteater.

The three-day festival also includes live music from, among others Marten Kuningas, Raul Ojamaa and Jaakko Eino Kalevi from Finland as well as dance performances, tours, workshops, and party nights.

Just like in previous years, visitors will have the chance to browse the stalls selling alternative art, vinyl records, plants and much more at the Saturday Street Market.

This year's event additionally incorporates two other festivals, the "Psühhodisko Conference" and the "Olemus/Festival" The Psühhodisko conference features, among other things, an exhibition on the poetics and ethics of the recording world and a "soundscape walk," while the Olemus/Festival includes visual arts, performance art, live music and themed parties.

Art lovers can tour the galleries and pop-up venues in and around the former factory complex during the Friday Gallery Night, while street food and craft beer vendors will also be on hand throughout the three days.

The full program of this year's Aparaaditehase Festival can be found here.

--

