Seventh "Aparaaditehase Festival" set to take place in Tartu this weekend

News
Aparaaditehas in Tartu
Aparaaditehas in Tartu Source: Martin Kosseson
News

The seventh annual "Aparaaditehase Festival" is set to take place in Tartu from August 26 to 29. The festival gets underway with a courtyard party on Thursday and ends on Saturday with a cinema night on Kastani tänav courtesy of Tartu Elektriteater.

The three-day festival also includes live music from, among others Marten Kuningas, Raul Ojamaa and Jaakko Eino Kalevi from Finland as well as dance performances, tours, workshops, and party nights.

Just like in previous years, visitors will have the chance to browse the stalls selling alternative art, vinyl records, plants and much more at the Saturday Street Market.

This year's event additionally incorporates two other festivals, the "Psühhodisko Conference"  and the "Olemus/Festival" The Psühhodisko conference features, among other things, an exhibition on the poetics and ethics of the recording world and a "soundscape walk," while the Olemus/Festival  includes visual arts, performance art, live music and themed parties.

Art lovers can tour the galleries and pop-up venues in and around the former factory complex during the Friday Gallery Night, while street food and craft beer vendors will also be on hand throughout the three days.

The full program of this year's Aparaaditehase Festival can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:21

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal procurement stalls

17:16

Tallinn Zoo celebrating birthday with special program on Thursday

17:09

Average monthly pension to increase by more than €100 next year

16:57

Minister: Power outages unlikely in Estonia but risks have gone up

16:48

Vanemuine Theater opens new season with festival in Tartu

16:18

Enefit Power salary talks in Ida-Viru County will be tense

16:03

Seventh "Aparaaditehase Festival" set to take place in Tartu this weekend

15:50

Kelly Sildaru attending pre-season New Zealand training camp

15:46

Gallery: Trad.Attack! perform spectacular live show in Tartu

15:38

Siim Kiisler, Kristjan Vanaselja elected deputy chairs of Parempoolsed

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

22.08

EDF Deputy Commander: Ukrainians have up to 10 weeks for counter-attack

22.08

Feature: We need to talk about Narva

07:51

Minister: FSB claim of alleged assassin fleeing to Estonia is provocation

22.08

Meelis Oidsalu: The real reason for the intelligence chief quitting

22.08

Daily: Kallas speaks up in support of Sanna Marin after dancing video leak

13:00

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: