Gallery: Trad.Attack! perform spectacular live show in Tartu

Estonian folk-rock three-piece Trad.Attack! performed a blistering two-hour set in front of a packed crowd at Tartu's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on Friday night.

During the show, which was billed as the finale of their most recent album 'Make Your Move' (2020), the band, consisting of Sandra Vabarna, Jalmar Vabarna and Tõnu Tubli, were joined on stage by a host of special guests. Support came from fellow Estonian bands Minimal Wind and Suve.

In a haze of fireworks, smoke bombs and spectacular lights, the band blasted through hits from all four of their studio albums to date, before treating the crowd to a glimpse of what to expect in the future with new single 'Ella'.

In a night full of highlights, perhaps the biggest of all was the heartfelt rendition of ballad "Armasta Mind" (Love Me), which featured verses sung in Ukrainian by Mariia Baryshpol.

"The energy on stage and in the audience is still with us," said singer and multi-instrumentalist Sandra Vabarna, still buzzing from the performance a few days after the show. But even as the final chords rang out into the Tartu summer night, it was already clear that something special had taken place.

Trad.Attack!'s mission to perform live in every country in the world is set to continue this fall with upcoming shows in Lithuania, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The band have also been working on a new album, which is set to be released in spring next year.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

