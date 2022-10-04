Depeche Mode set to play Tallinn next summer on 'Memento Mori' tour

Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode Source: AFP / Scanpix
Depeche Mode announced dates for a new world tour on Tuesday, with the band set to play at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on August 6, 2023.

"The Memento Mori Tour," is Depeche Mode's first since the death of founding member and keyboardist Andrew Fletcher in May this year, with the band set to showcase songs from their soon-to-be-released studio album of the same name.

Memento Mori is Depeche Mode's first tour since the 130-date "Global Spirit Tour," which saw the band play to a combined total of over three million fans between 2017 and 2018).

"The Memento Mori" tour kicks off in March next year, with a series of North American shows including dates at New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The band then embark on the European leg of the tour in Amsterdam on May 16, before performing at such venues as the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium, the San Siro in Milan and  Twickenham in London.

The Tallinn show on August 6 will be Depeche Mode's only appearance in the Baltics this time around.

According to singer and multi-instrumentalist Martin Gore, the band started work on the Memento Mori album, which is scheduled for release next year, at the start of the pandemic.

"The themes on the album were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch's death, we decided to carry one, because we're sure that's what he would have wanted, and it has given the project a greater meaning," said Gore.

Depeche Mode seemingly just can't get enough of Estonia, with next year's show set to be the band's fourth in the country, following on from previous visits in 1998, 2001 and 2006.

Tickets for Depeche Mode's 2023 Memento Mori Tour show at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds on August 6 go on pre-sale starting October 5 and general sale from October 7 here.

Editor: Michael Cole

Depeche Mode set to play Tallinn next summer on 'Memento Mori' tour

