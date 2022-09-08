Ukrainian electro-folk band ONUKA play Station Narva pre-party in Tallinn

Ukrainian electro-folk band ONUKA performed at Tallinn's Sveta Bar on Wednesday, in a show billed as the pre-party ahead of this weekend's Station Narva festival.

The band, whose name derives from the Ukrainian word for "granddaughter," are an electro-folk collective led by sound producer Eugene Filatov and singer-songwriter Nata Zhyzhchenko. Their name is also a tribute to Zhyzhchenko's grandfather, a well-known craftsman of traditional Ukrainian musical instruments, many of which are featured in ONUKA's songs.

After releasing their first single in 2013, ONUKA's popularity outside Ukraine grew considerably from 2015–2017. To date, the band have released three studio albums, with their latest, 'KOLIR,' appearing in 2021. ONUKA also performed at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, when they took to the stage with the NAON! Orchestra in Kyiv.

ONUKA were supported at Sveta Bar by singer and multi-instrumentalist Maris Pihlap, who released Pihlap released her second album, "The Search for Life Within," in spring 2022.

ONUKA are set to play at Station Narva on Saturday, September 10, with festival itself kicking off on Thursday, September 8.

You can find more information about Station Narva here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!