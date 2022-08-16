Station Narva 2022 music lineup announced

The music program for this year's Station Narva has been announced. The now annual music and city festival, which this year takes place for the fifth time on September 8-11 in Narva, will include live performances from Ukrainian electro-folk band ONUKA, British instrumental acid jazz trio Red Snapper, alongside recently reformed Estonian hip-hop legends A-Rühm and prog-rockers Mahavok.

ONUKA is a Ukrainian electro-folk collective led by sound producer Eugene Filatov and singer-songwriter Nata Zhyzhchenko, who fronts the band. The band's name ("Onuka" means "granddaughter" in Ukrainian) is a tribute to Nata's grandfather, a well-known craftsman of traditional Ukrainian musical instruments, many of which are featured in their songs.

ONUKA's most recent album, "KOLIR" (Ukrainian for 'color'), was released in June 2021.

London trio Red Snapper, who formed in 1993, are known for their pioneering use of synthesized acoustic instruments and their fusion of dark funk, hip-hop, dub, psychedelic surf and afro-jazz. Red Snapper have previously toured with Massive Attack, The Prodigy and De La Soul and remixed tracks by Trouble Funk, Garbage and Edwyn Collins. At Station Narva, the band are set to perform tracks spanning their three decade-long career to date, alongside songs from their eighth studio album 'Everybody Is Somebody', which was released in May this year.

Estonian hip-hop trailblazers A-Rühm are also set to appear at this year's Station Narva. MCs Cool D, Genka and Kozy, along with producer DJ Critikal have been busy working on a new album, which is due for release on the Sony Music Baltics label. The record will contain new single 'Üks veel' (one more), which was unleashed on August 12.

Mahavok, led by main songwriter-producer-guitarist Heini Vaikmaa, is one of the most popular and influential Estonian bands from the late Soviet era. This year, the band is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with their Station Narva show expected to include selections from Vaikmaa's new double LP Ajarada alongside pop and prog-rock classics from down the years.

Station Narva's live music programs on both Friday and Saturday will be followed by afterparties at riverside club and bar 'Ro-Ro'.

The festival also includes a host of free events in the Kreenholm quarter and Gerassimov Park, including daytime concerts and presentations of summer projects created by the Narva Art Residency (NART). Festival goers will also have the chance to explore the city's Kulgu area, a series of canals known locally as 'Narva Venice', as well as take part in the Business Day, BAZAR public discussions and sample a traditional 'Narva-style' breakfast.

Station Narva takes place from September 8-11 in Narva, with the music program getting underway on Friday September 9 from 18:00.

The full program of this year's Station Narva music and culture festival can be found here.

