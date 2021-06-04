Station Narva festival announces city art contest

Music and city festival Station Narva, set to take place on August 5-7, announced a public city art contest in cooperation with the Narva Museum.

In addition to music, Station Narva also offers art experiences and shows the city space from an exciting perspective to call people to discuss about culture and art phenomena. A light installation was developed for the festival in 2019, but this year the idea contest is after art in the public city space.

The contest is open to sculptures, installations, furniture, street art, outdoor exhibitions and other objects that enrich the public space. Along with an illustration and a description, the presenter must also provide an explanation for the ways their proposal enriches the urban space. Objects with functionality are preferred, which would stay up in the city after the festival. Performing artists as well as art students from different specialties are welcomed to present their ideas.

To be involved in the contest, a short description and illustration must be sent to info@stationnarva.ee by June 21.

The ideas are judged by a panel involving Narva mayor Katri Raik, Narva Art Gallery head Rael Artel, Narva Art Residency head Ann Mirjam Vaikla, former city architect Ivan Sergejev, Estonian Academy of Arts study vice-rector Anne Pikkov, city artist Deniss Polubojarov, Station Narva spokesperson Ingrid Kohtla and owner of the Pikkov, Temnikova & Kasela gallery Olga Temnikova.

Among other things, the panel will judge the clarity of the idea and its originality and innovation, the suitability of the location both visually and culturally and the material choice.

The winner will be allocated a grant of €3,000 to see the project through, which also includes the artist's salary as well as the cost of materials. The cost of transport, accommodation and catering during the installation period will also be covered. The Academy of Arts has also presented a special prize.

The contest's results will be published on July 12. A public discussion will take place on the opening day of Station Narva on August 5, during which the project will be officially unveiled. The discussion will touch on topics of the role of art in city development, which is actual due to developments of the Kreenholm culture quarter in Narva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!