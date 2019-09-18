ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Second Station Narva Festival kicks off on Thursday

The second edition of the three-day Station Narva music and urban culture festival starts on Thursday in Narva, at the brand new Linda 2 venue.

The event offers an international music program, business conference, theater and film program, and tours to Narva Venice and the Kreenholm former-textile factory.

Station Narva will take place in Linda 2 a cultural and business center, which will open to the public for the first time this weekend. It was established in the premises of the former Baltijets factory, and will be transformed into a festival ground with cafes and street food. 

Linda 2 in Narva Source: Station Narva

On Thursday, at 7 p.m. the festival will open with the acclaimed Russian director and MHAT studio lecturer Yuri Kwatyakovsky's documentary "Lõhe / Разлом", which focuses on relatives living on the two sides of the Estonian-Russian border in Narva and Ivangorod. 

On Friday there will be an entrepreneurship day, opinion festival, and at 8 p.m., the main program of the festival begins with evening concerts at the Free Lava Center and Ro-Ro Club.

On Saturday there will be a host of concerts and performances on stages around the town. At 4 p.m. everyone can attend a free concert and global climate strike action in Narva Venice.

Narva Venice Source: Station Narva

Among the performers are London's jungle-punk pioneer Asian Dub Foundation, Icelandic techno-soul duo GusGus, and Nepal-born ethereal rav star Aïsha Devi. More information about the line-up can be found here.

Organizer Helen Sildna told ERR News the aim of the festival is to showcase the city and its diverse locations.

Speaking about last year's festival she said: "The First Station Narva was a huge risk and undertaking. The most encouraging part was to see how many partners were ready to jump on board and support the Station Narva initiative - from private companies to institutions and embassies. You could sense that there was a need and hunger for something like this to happen. But the most beautiful thing was to look at the excitement of people in the audience."

Festival vistors came from Estonia, Russia and Finland, but "most importantly from Narva and Ida-Viru [County]", Sildna said. "It was a beautiful early autumn weekend with people from so many nationalities and language backgrounds hanging out together and exploring music, arts and the city of Narva. It was quite magical, a true sense of togetherness and optimism!"

Speaking about how the festival has changed this year, she said: "Our music programme will take place in the Linda 2 culture and business centre. Last year at the time of the festival, this place did not even exist yet. Now it houses Vaba Lava Theatre and the brand new part of the building with Objekt Multimedia Centre and Integration Foundation moving in there very soon. The whole Linda 2 building is impressive and will most definitely reshape the pattern of the whole city, like Telliskivi Creative City has done in Tallinn. We see our role as a festival to follow changes and developments in the city and to highlight them, so it was a natural thing to move in there. But of course we'll continue in Kreenholm, how could we not?"

--

Editor: Helen Wright

narvahelen sildnastation narva festival


