President Kersti Kaljulaid on Ida-Viru County visit

President Kersti Kaljulaid on a previous visit to Narva in August 2018.
President Kersti Kaljulaid on a previous visit to Narva in August 2018. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid is in Ida Viru County on Thursday, meeting with local representatives. On Friday, she will speak at a state defense teachers' seminar, and attend the opening of Narva city's creative incubator, OBJEKT.

On Thursday, she will meet students from the Kiviõli 1 school and present them with a civic education class. She will also visit the Reinar Hallik Basketball School, based at the Iisaku upper secondary school, followed by the LAD day care center for children with disabilities, and the recently-opened Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja). In the evening, she is set to address the state defense teachers' seminar, according to a press release from the president's office.

On Friday, the president attends to opening of the OBJEKT creative incubator in Narva, which opens its doors at the Narva Culture and Business Center. She will share her thoughts on innovation and the development of Ida-Viru County with Narva mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov and Allan Kaldoja, founder of the on Linda 2 cultural and entrepreneurship center.

The president based herself in Narva on two separate occasions in 2018, working in Estonia's easternmost city for around a week each time, in August and November.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidnarvaida-viru county


