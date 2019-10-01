ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid: Estonia supports Albania's EU aspirations ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Open gallery
3 photos
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid said she supported European Union enlargement when she met with Albanian Head of State Ilir Meta at Kadriorg on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid affirmed Estonian support for the open doors policy of the European Union and to Albania's wish to start accession negotiations.

"Estonia is, has been, and will be a strong supporter of European Union enlargement. Keeping the doors open has always been part of our vision of EU neighbouring and enlargement policy," the president said at a press conference.

"Of course, countries who are striving towards the EU, have to continue with reforms, but these reforms – the rule of law, improving business climate, repecting the democtratic values – are not necessary for the EU, these are for the people of their countries."

President Kaljulaid stressed that for the countries who are on the path of fulfilling the criteria, there has to be a clear message that one day they are invited to the accession negotiations, and this is even more important than any specific date.

Estonia and Albania are both members of NATO and share the values ​​of collective defense. There has also been cooperation in the field of ICT, but both Heads of State found that there is still room for closer ties. This included discussing ways to strengthen business-to-business contacts as well as climate and energy issues.

President Meta is on a working visit to Estonia, during which he will also meet with Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and visit the e-Estonia Showroom, NATO Cyber ​​Defense Cooperation Center and the Estonian School of Diplomacy.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the foreign ministries of Estonia and Albania was signed today in Kadriorg, according to which Estonia is ready to share its experience in joining the European Union.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

albaniakersti kaljulaidilir meta


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

what the papers say
Business
27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:45

Balticconnector pipeline to be completed by end of year

18:26

What the papers say: Funeral held for village store, Black Cat Month begins

18:07

Record early snowfall heralds more later in October

17:40

Survey: 26 percent of people in Estonia believe they will never retire

17:27

President Kaljulaid extends condolences following Finland attack

17:19

Doctors criticize death registry e-service

16:49

Former Swedbank Estonia CEO: Of course I'm sorry

16:45

Donald Trump names new Estonian ambassador

16:16

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices

15:49

Kaljulaid: Estonia supports Albania's EU aspirations

15:21

Survey: Young people in Estonia not eager to move abroad

14:53

Gallery: Estonian Language House opens in Narva

14:11

Hunt's Colts lose at home to Oakland Raiders

13:45

Study: Climate neutrality to require investing 4 percent of GDP annually

13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

10:28

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: