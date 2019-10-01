ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid extends condolences following Finland attack ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Finnish emergency services attending the scene of the attack in Kuopio on Tuesday.
Finnish emergency services attending the scene of the attack in Kuopio on Tuesday. Source: ERR/Yle
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid has offered her condolences following an attack in the Finnish town of Kupio which left one dead.

The incident took place at the Savo Vocational College, located at the Herman shopping center in the town in central Finland.

According to the English portal at public broadcaster Yle, Finnish police were alerted to the incident at 12.29 p.m. and apprehended the suspect less than 10 minutes later, after firing on and seriously injuring him.

Reports are saying the man, a "native-born Finnish citizen", used a bladed weapon of some kind, but also had a firearm to hand. One of the 10 injured was a police officer.

Aside from the assailant, none of those hospitalized after the attack have life-threatening injuries, Yle reports.

Both Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, and President Sauli Niinistö, also expressed their condolences and sympathy.

The Estonian president tweeted (in Finnish): "I have been following the news from Finland with concern. Heartfelt compassion to those injured in Kuopio and the relatives of the deceased. I wish all those injured a swift recovery."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

finlandkersti kaljluaidkupio attack


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

what the papers say
Business
27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:45

Balticconnector pipeline to be completed by end of year

18:26

What the papers say: Funeral held for village store, Black Cat Month begins

18:07

Record early snowfall heralds more later in October

17:40

Survey: 26 percent of people in Estonia believe they will never retire

17:27

President Kaljulaid extends condolences following Finland attack

17:19

Doctors criticize death registry e-service

16:49

Former Swedbank Estonia CEO: Of course I'm sorry

16:45

Donald Trump names new Estonian ambassador

16:16

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices

15:49

Kaljulaid: Estonia supports Albania's EU aspirations

15:21

Survey: Young people in Estonia not eager to move abroad

14:53

Gallery: Estonian Language House opens in Narva

14:11

Hunt's Colts lose at home to Oakland Raiders

13:45

Study: Climate neutrality to require investing 4 percent of GDP annually

13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

10:28

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: