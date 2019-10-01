President Kaljulaid extends condolences following Finland attack

President Kersti Kaljulaid has offered her condolences following an attack in the Finnish town of Kupio which left one dead.

The incident took place at the Savo Vocational College, located at the Herman shopping center in the town in central Finland.

According to the English portal at public broadcaster Yle, Finnish police were alerted to the incident at 12.29 p.m. and apprehended the suspect less than 10 minutes later, after firing on and seriously injuring him.

Reports are saying the man, a "native-born Finnish citizen", used a bladed weapon of some kind, but also had a firearm to hand. One of the 10 injured was a police officer.

Aside from the assailant, none of those hospitalized after the attack have life-threatening injuries, Yle reports.

Both Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, and President Sauli Niinistö, also expressed their condolences and sympathy.

The Estonian president tweeted (in Finnish): "I have been following the news from Finland with concern. Heartfelt compassion to those injured in Kuopio and the relatives of the deceased. I wish all those injured a swift recovery."

Seuraan huolestuneena uutisia Suomesta. Sydämellinen myötätunto kaikille #Kuopio hyökkäyksessä loukkaantuneille ja menehtyneiden omaisille. Toivon kaikille loukkaantuneille nopeaa parantumista. — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) October 1, 2019

