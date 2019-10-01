ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Laureline Garcia-Bertaux.
Laureline Garcia-Bertaux. Source: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire/PA Images/Scanpix
News

A 32-year-old Estonian citizen was convicted of the murder of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux at London's Old Bailey on Monday, according to UK paper the Evening Standard.

A jury of seven women and five men found Kirill Belorusov, who will be sentenced Friday, guilty after deliberating for less than two hours at the U.K.'s highest criminal court, the article states; Belorusov's reaction was to close his eyes and nod at the jury.

Belorusov committed the murder at Garcia-Bertaux's home in Kew, southwest London, in early March, and  was arrested in Tallinn six days later on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW), then extradited to the U.K. for trial, which began in September. The pair had previously been in a relationship for several years.

According to the charges, Belorusov had strangled Garcia-Bertaux, who was originally from Aix-en-Provence, France, but had been living in the U.K. for several years, to death, then bound her hands and feet, wrapped her body in trash bags and buried it in a flowerbed in the garden.

Caught on CCTV and by DNA tests

Garcia-Bertaux's body was found by police after friends raised concerns over messages which Belorusov sent from her phone purporting to be from her, and after she was missed at the PR agency where she had worked.

Belorusov denied the crime when arrested, stating he wanted the investigation to prove his innocence as quickly as possible.

However, Belorusov's DNA was found on the ligature tied around her neck after he was arrested, and he was also captured on CCTV at a hardware store buying items including an ax and rubble sacks, to dispose of her body, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said: "The last few minutes of Ms Garcia-Bertaux's life must have been truly terrifying as this defendant squeezed the very life out of her...The killing itself was the work of three to four long slow minutes in which he calmly and methodically killed the woman he claimed to have cared for and then went shopping for the items he needed to help him dispose of her body," according to the Evening Standard.

Glasgow had said earlier in the trial that Belorusov tricked Garcia-Bertaux into believing that he was going to help her, deceiving her about repaying substantial debts he owed her and that he had found a suitable apartment for her.

"It was only inevitable that Laureline Garcia-Bertaux would get suspicious about what was going on — after all, she had only been given very limited details about the property and no [moving] truck ever turned up," Glasgow said earlier in the trial.

"Quite how Kirill Belorusov thought he was going to play out this charade remains to be seen, but clearly at some point he decided to kill Laureline Garcia-Bertaux," he continued, adding that nonetheless he tried to conceal his crime: "He buried her body in the garden in order that he could leave the country before she was found; he sent messages to her friends in order that they might believe she was alive and well," Glasgow said.

Sent messages posing as victim

"He expressed concern to those same friends when they contacted him to ask if he knew where she was, he sent messages to her phone begging her to get in contact with him, and he told everyone who got in touch with him that he would do all he could to help find her," the prosecutor went on, noting that the messages were "clearly a lie."

He added that Garcia-Bertaux's friends found the messages Belorusov sent from the victim's phone, posing as her, uncharacteristic, particularly the description of how she planned to spend the money, namely on liposuction and other cosmetic procedures.

In November last year, Garcia-Bertaux had, according to the Evening Standard, begged Belorusov to give her money owed in a text message which read: "I don't think you realize how bad the situation is! I can barely pay my rent this month and food for myself and the dogs!"

Belorusov was raised in Tallinn and served in the Estonian Navy, moving to the U.K. approximately 10 years ago, and said he had worked as a stuntman, as well as a barman.

The couple first met in 2009 and split up in 2017, after Garcia-Bertaux complained that he was a "slob" and would "needle her about her weight."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

crimecourt caseslaureline garcia-bertauxkirill belorusov


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
30.09

Estonian-Russian border infrastructure undermining e-visa trips

30.09

TalTech warned new superiors against whistleblower

30.09

Storm warning and strong winds expected to hit west and north Estonia

30.09

Study: Low wages for instructors threaten future of Song and Dance Festival

30.09

Farmers to voice concerns over support

what the papers say
Business
27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

26.09

Planned meager salary increase in 2020 not enough, teachers say

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:53

Gallery: Estonian Language House opens in Narva

14:11

Hunt's Colts lose at home to Oakland Raiders

13:45

Study: Climate neutrality to require investing 4 percent of GDP annually

13:13

Estonian citizen found guilty by UK court of former girlfriend's murder

12:27

Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

11:47

Survey: Estonians have become more tolerant of sexual minorities

11:24

Latvian historian: Possible to declassify MS Estonia documents earlier

10:57

Tallinn TV stopped broadcasting on Oct. 1

10:28

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

09:51

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

09:25

NATO jets scrambled eight times in Estonian, Lithuanian airspace

30.09

Blood donation day at Balti jaam station on Tuesday

30.09

Estonia 200 suggest progressive income tax, VAT

30.09

Environmental groups hand PM climate neutrality petition

30.09

What the papers say: Setos in UNESCO, another closure at Mall of Tallinn

30.09

Reinsalu not sure whether EU budget should be tied to rule of law

30.09

Estonian-Russian border infrastructure undermining e-visa trips

30.09

TalTech warned new superiors against whistleblower

30.09

Storm warning and strong winds expected to hit west and north Estonia

30.09

Study: Low wages for instructors threaten future of Song and Dance Festival

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: