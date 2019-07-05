German family finds bullet from Telliskivi shooting in their luggage

A German family who visited Tallinn in June discovered a bullet among their possessions which had been fired in the course of a shooting spree which led to the murder of a taxi driver. The family did not find the bullet until after they had returned home, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

In the small hours of Friday, June 21, 30-year-old Raivo Jürimäe approached two taxis on Telliskivi street in Tallinn, firing several rounds. One taxi driver was killed, the other taken to hospital in a critical condition, as a result of his wounds. Jürimäe shot himself dead on the Friday afternoon as Police and Border Guard (PPA) personnel approached him at Kiili, around 20 km south of Tallinn. The PPA had issued his description in the wake of the attack, and members of the public had alerted them to his presence, at a bus stop.

The driver who was injured in the attack, Aslan Tangijev, 31, was actually on a trip to convey a German family from the nearby Kalamaja district, to Tallinn Airport, when he was shot, Postimees reports.

Tangijev had just arrived to collect his passengers at a taxi rank outside the Rimi supermarket complex on Telliskivi Street when the attack came. He has since been discharged from hospital. The taxi involved in the fatal shooting was around 150 meters further on up Telliskivi Street when the fatal attack on the driver took place.

While security footage showed a shot hitting Tangijev's vehicle in the attack, no bullet was found.

As witnesses to a serious crime, the family waiting for the ride would not have made their original flight, only returning to Germany later.

The family subsequently found the bullet in question, which had been lodged inside their luggage, after returning to Germany. The luggage passed security checks without issue since, unlike a non-expended bullet still in its cartridge, the round was simply a piece of metal, likely copper, tin, lead, zinc or an alloy of any of those, and as such would not appear on the list of prohibited items.

The family have reportedly handed over the bullet to Bavarian police, who have destroyed it.

According to the PPA, Jürimäe is thought to have deliberately targeted taxi drivers, but investigations have not shed conclusive light on his motives.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!