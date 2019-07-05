ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

German family finds bullet from Telliskivi shooting in their luggage ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Scene of the June 21 fatal shooting in Tallinn.
Scene of the June 21 fatal shooting in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

A German family who visited Tallinn in June discovered a bullet among their possessions which had been fired in the course of a shooting spree which led to the murder of a taxi driver. The family did not find the bullet until after they had returned home, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

In the small hours of Friday, June 21, 30-year-old Raivo Jürimäe approached two taxis on Telliskivi street in Tallinn, firing several rounds. One taxi driver was killed, the other taken to hospital in a critical condition, as a result of his wounds. Jürimäe shot himself dead on the Friday afternoon as Police and Border Guard (PPA) personnel approached him at Kiili, around 20 km south of Tallinn. The PPA had issued his description in the wake of the attack, and members of the public had alerted them to his presence, at a bus stop.

The driver who was injured in the attack, Aslan Tangijev, 31, was actually on a trip to convey a German family from the nearby Kalamaja district, to Tallinn Airport, when he was shot, Postimees reports.

Tangijev had just arrived to collect his passengers at a taxi rank outside the Rimi supermarket complex on Telliskivi Street when the attack came. He has since been discharged from hospital. The taxi involved in the fatal shooting was around 150 meters further on up Telliskivi Street when the fatal attack on the driver took place.

While security footage showed a shot hitting Tangijev's vehicle in the attack, no bullet was found.

As witnesses to a serious crime, the family waiting for the ride would not have made their original flight, only returning to Germany later.

The family subsequently found the bullet in question, which had been lodged inside their luggage, after returning to Germany. The luggage passed security checks without issue since, unlike a non-expended bullet still in its cartridge, the round was simply a piece of metal, likely copper, tin, lead, zinc or an alloy of any of those, and as such would not appear on the list of prohibited items.

The family have reportedly handed over the bullet to Bavarian police, who have destroyed it.

According to the PPA, Jürimäe is thought to have deliberately targeted taxi drivers, but investigations have not shed conclusive light on his motives.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppacrime in estoniatelliskivi shooting


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
04.07

Electric scooter accident reminder that usage under influence prohibited

04.07

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard

04.07

Prime minister hails Baltic Protector international cooperation

04.07

Song and Dance Festival performances to be broadcast in other towns, online

04.07

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

04.07

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

04.07

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

Opinion
12:31

Citybee to make 100 more electric scooters available

11:58

Inflation 2.4 percent to June, food and transport biggest contributors

11:26

Dance Festival interpreted for people with visual impairments

10:40

Gallery: Allied units in joint amphibious landing exercise

10:01

Gallery, video: First performance of XX Dance Festival

Business
01.07

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch and Listen
Latest news
14:42

Gallery: ERR preparing to broadcast final performance of XX Dance Festival

14:25

Interior minster wants to lift polling station party materials law

12:31

Citybee to make 100 more electric scooters available

11:58

Inflation 2.4 percent to June, food and transport biggest contributors

11:26

Dance Festival interpreted for people with visual impairments

10:40

Gallery: Allied units in joint amphibious landing exercise

10:01

Gallery, video: First performance of XX Dance Festival

09:52

German family finds bullet from Telliskivi shooting in their luggage

08:10

Kanepi out of Wimbledon, Kontaveit out of ladies' doubles

04.07

Song and Dance Festival may be wet one as storm approaches Estonia

04.07

Non-native speaker Estonian language skills improving, work still needed

04.07

Electric scooter accident reminder that usage under influence prohibited

04.07

Galleries: Dancers hold final rehearsals for Dance Festival Updated

04.07

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard

04.07

Prime minister hails Baltic Protector international cooperation

04.07

Irish 'Downton Abbey' star attending Song Festival

04.07

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

04.07

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

04.07

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

04.07

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: