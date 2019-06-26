Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

The man who shot two taxi drivers outside Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City in the early hours of June 21 did not know his victims, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The Police and Border Guard Board's North prefecture has confirmed that the shooter did not know the two taxi drivers he attacked.

After questioning several individuals as well as following leads in the case, there is currently no indication that the 30-year-old man knew his victims, or had any prior relationship to them, police said.

The man attacked two taxi drivers in Tallinn's fashionable Telliskivi neighborhood early on Friday morning, killing one and critically injuring the other. A large-scale manhunt ensued, in the course of which the police eventually identified the shooter at a bus stop in Nabala, a village a few kilometers out of Tallinn.

Upon seeing police officers approaching, the man reportedly turned his gun on himself and committed suicide.

When police checked his home later on the same day, they found that his car was still parked outside, hence they concluded that he must have left home on foot, and also traveled to Nabala outside Tallinn using public transport.

According to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), investigators are still trying to find out what prompted the man to shoot the drivers, and why the incident took place at all.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!