The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) informed media that the suspect in the shooting of two taxi drivers outside Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City early on Friday morning, 30-year-old Raivo Jürimäe, was found and identified at a bus stop in the village of Nabala in the early afternoon. According to Prefect Kristian Jaani, Jürimäe committed suicide when police arrived.

Police had been working to identify and apprehend the suspect in the case of two taxi drivers shot in Tallinn early on Friday morning. One of the two victims died as a result of the shooting, the other is still in critical condition.

Authorities said earlier on Friday that the alleged shooter was 30 years old, and that his name was Raivo. The PPA asked people to report any information concerning the whereabouts of the suspect, but cautioned not to approach or confront him, as he was armed.

According to Jaani, the suspect approached the taxi drivers on foot and fired several shots at them.

"The man moved in the direction of the Baltic Station after the shooting," Jaani said, adding that the motive and other circumstances of the man's actions will be subject of the criminal case opened in the matter.

"Information collected so far indicates that the shooting was not preceded by any conflict. Work is underway at the scene and in the area, and the police are making efforts to catch the shooter. We have checked the man's home and other addresses linked to him, but have so far been unable to find him," Jaani added.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the man simply walked up to the taxis and pulled the gun on the drivers. The police are still trying to determine the motive of the shooter, BNS wrote.

Authorities received a call at 3 a.m. on Friday that two taxi drivers were shot outside Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City. Both men were taken to hospital, where one of the victims, aged 32, succumbed to his wounds. The other man is in critical condition as of early Friday afternoon.

