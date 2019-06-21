ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Major manhunt underway after two Tallinn taxi drivers gunned down, one dead ({{commentsTotal}})

Scene of Friday morning's fatal shooting in Tallinn.
Photo: Scene of Friday morning's fatal shooting in Tallinn. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
A taxi driver was shot dead in Tallinn in the small hours of Friday morning. A major Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) operation is underway to search for the killer, who is reportedly still at large.

The shooting took place on Telliskivi Street, close to the Balti Jaam train station.

Two taxi drivers were shot, and both were taken to hospital. One of them, a 32-year-old man, has since died, and the other is reported to be in a critical condition.

The PPA were notified at around 03.00 a.m. on Friday morning that two men had been shot, close to the Loomelinnak development, a popular district hosting many bars and eateries.

A 32-year-old man, who has not yet been named, died in hospital as a result of his injuries, the PPA said.

"The other taxi driver is in a critical condition. A major police operation to capture the gunman has been launched," the PPA announcement continued.

ERR's online news in Estonian was told by chief operating officer at the PPA's northern prefecture Janek Laaneväli that the gunman fled the scene.

"We are working on establishing the facts," Laaneväli said.

"We are looking at different versions [of events]," he continued.

According to the PPA, the attacker, a dark-haired male, said nothing a he stepped up to the two drivers and opened fire, then left the scene.
The two taxis were parked close together and the shooter fired several rounds, it is reported.

Laaneväli added that the police were at full strength in pursuit of the gunman.

"We are gathering evidence at the scene and the surrounding area in order to apprehend the offender," he said.

As a result of the incident, Telliskivi Street, which runs from the Kalamaja district to Paldiski Highway in the Kristiine district, will be closed until afternoon in the stretch alongside the Loomelinnak (see gallery above).

Katrin Pärtlas, senior prosecutor at the prosecutor's office northern district, said that criminal proceedings were underway on the basis of murder.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the PPA on 112 or email pohja.isikuvihje@politsei.ee.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppataxi driver murdercrime in estoniacrime in tallinntaxi driver murders


