Telliskivi shooter had firearm license, clean record ({{commentsTotal}})

Police at the bus stop in Nabala, where Jürimäe was found in the early afternoon of June 21.
Police at the bus stop in Nabala, where Jürimäe was found in the early afternoon of June 21. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
At a press conference on Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed that Raivo Jürimäe, the suspect in the shooting of two taxi drivers early on Friday morning, held a firearm license, that he didn't have a criminal record, and that there had been no signs of mental health issues previous to the incident either.

Prefect Kristina Jaani of the Police and Border Guard (PPA) said that Jürimäe had been identified in the early afternoon at the Nabala bus stop in the Kiili area outside Tallinn. When a police patrol arrived at the bus stop at around 2:30 p.m., Jürimäe, upon seeing the police officers, committed suicide, Jaani said.

"The police officers checked the bus stop in Nabala at around 2:30 p.m. following up on a lead that 30-year old Raivo, who shot two taxi drivers in Tallinn's Telliskivi Street, could be there," Jaani told reporters. "When the officers arrived, the man was sitting at the bus stop, and when he spotted the officers pulled out a gun."

"The 30-year-old man pointed his weapon at his head and shot himself," Jaani said.

Prosecutor Karin Pärtlas, also present at the press conference, said that Jürimäe had been identified based on CCTV footage as well as eyewitness accounts. She also said that Jürimäe held a firearm license, and that he fired 11 shots with his Tokarev TT pistol.

According to current knowledge, Jürimäe chose his victims at random and had no personal connection to them, Pärtlas said. To the authorities' knowledge, Jürimäe didn't have mental health issues.

Jaani also confirmed that Jürimäe did not have a criminal record.

According to the prefect, Jürimäe studied at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, but never took the finals and never worked as a police officer, though he had worked as a guard at Tallinn Prison.

--

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinnshootingtelliskivi shooting


