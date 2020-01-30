ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police close case of Telliskivi taxi drivers shooting ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Police tape.
Police tape. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
With the permission of the prosecutor's office, police terminated the criminal investigation into the shooting of taxi drivers on Telliskivi Street in June in Tallinn last year.

The shootings occurred at 3 a.m. on Friday, June 21 outside Telliskivi Creative City and resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man and seriously injured another. The shootings were proceeded by a manhunt as police tried to identify and find the shooter.

The shooter was identified as 30-year-old Raivo Jürimäe, a taxi driver, who later spotted by a member of the public at a bus stop in Nabala. After the police arrived, he shot himself.

Hisko Vares, head of the Crime Bureau of the Northern Prefecture's Crime Bureau, said: "It was not revealed in the criminal proceedings that Raivo had links to the taxi driver killed and wounded. Some questions remain unanswered due to the death of the perpetrator."

Senior Prosecutor Katrin Paesoo explained criminal proceedings were terminated in connection with the death of the suspect.

"Although it quickly became clear that Raivo was acting alone and that his death would result in criminal prosecution, we did carry out various procedural steps to ensure that the deceased taxi driver's loved ones and the injured taxi driver have the rights of victims and obtain state support," she said.

Scene of Friday morning's fatal shooting in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR

Editor: Helen Wright

