Estonian, Latvian police cooperation foils cross-border car thieves

PPA vehicle (photo is illustrative).
PPA vehicle (photo is illustrative). Source: PPA
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have teamed up with their Latvian counterparts in foiling an attempted cross border car theft involving two stolen vehicles in Estonia. The Latvian State Police praised the cooperation in a statement made Friday.

"On the morning of January 30 this year, the State Police received information about the theft of two Lexus cars, [one] in Tallinn and [the other in] the village of Järveküla, which were believed to have crossed the Latvian border," the Latvian police wrote on their own social media page Friday, the English news page of Latvia's public broadcaster LSM reports.

"Responding promptly to the information received, a few hours later three men were arrested on suspicion of involvement with the crimes," the post continued.

Patrol cars had been alerted and positioned across a wide geographic area around Rīga, as well as the Zemgale and Latgale regions, and were able to intercept the stolen cars, which had both been fitted with fake Latvian license plates.

A spokesperson for the Latvian police said it enjoyed close cooperation with other nations' police forces in the fight against organized international car theft, including those of Lithuania, Poland and Germany, as well as Estonia.

The Estonian-Latvian border permits freedom of movement for the most part since both countries are part of the Schengen Area.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppacrimeestonian-latvian relationsestonian-latvian borderlatvian state policecar crime
