Paper: Mobile speed cameras catch over 22,000 violations last year

News
ERR News
A mobile speed camera used by the PPA.
A mobile speed camera used by the PPA. Source: PPA
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) began using mobile speed cameras on July 7 last year, and according to chief police officer Sirle Loigo, there are currently eight mobile speed cameras in use in Estonia — two in each prefecture.

In the just under half a year of use in 2019, mobile speed cameras caught more than 22,000 violations, and the police issued nearly 140,000 fines for violations recorded by traffic light and speed cameras, including mobile speed cameras, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

While the PPA does not maintain separate statistics regarding speeding by region as registered by mobile speed cameras specifically, cameras in general most often catch drivers speeding in areas where the speed limit is 50 kilometers per hour or 70 kilometers per hour.

According to Loigo, mobile speed cameras are employed first and foremost along busy multi-lane highways, where it may not be safe to stop a speeding driver and stand alongside their vehicle.

The state is not currently planning on buying any additional mobile speed cameras.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

