ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police in Estonia begin testing mobile speed cameras ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Mobile speed camera being set up on Tallinn's Filtri Road on Friday. 22 March 2019.
Mobile speed camera being set up on Tallinn's Filtri Road on Friday. 22 March 2019. Source: PPA
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Friday began testing mobile speed cameras that will soon be implemented on a permanent basis.

Estonian law enforcement officers set up one of its eight moble speed cameras on Tallinn's Filtri Road at 11:00 EET on Friday.

The cameras will be rolled out in all four prefectures of the PPA once the testing thereof has been concluded and police officers trained.

According to the North Prefecture, the cameras will likely be introduced on the roads in late spring or early summer.

The location of mobile speed cameras will be marked similarly to the location of their stationary counterparts.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

speed cameraspolice and border guard boardroad safety


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
22.03

Netherlands police, Heineken win private sector cybersecurity exercise

22.03

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic dishes, utensils at public events

22.03

Paper: Olympic committee considering replacing president

21.03

Days later, Martin Helme's on-air comments continue to make waves

21.03

US court charges two men of smuggling microchips to Russia via Estonia

21.03

Estonian suspect to appear in UK court for murder of French woman

21.03

Raimond Kaljulaid launches campaign against including EKRE in coalition

21.03

Estonian government endorses new health service unit costs

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:26

Pregnancy may motivate women to escape abuser, say EKRE caucuses

11:14

Second-tier court to rule on Centre forbidden donation next Thursday

22.03

Prosecutor sends Tartu ex-deputy mayor to court

22.03

Estonian yacht captain convicted of drug smuggling in British court

22.03

SEB: More layoffs like Baltika Group to come in Estonia

Business
20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

19.03

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

19.03

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:59

Police in Estonia begin testing mobile speed cameras

14:52

Kõigi Eesti movement launched by concerned residents

13:26

Pregnancy may motivate women to escape abuser, say EKRE caucuses

11:14

Second-tier court to rule on Centre forbidden donation next Thursday

22.03

Prosecutor sends Tartu ex-deputy mayor to court

22.03

Estonian yacht captain convicted of drug smuggling in British court

22.03

SEB: More layoffs like Baltika Group to come in Estonia

22.03

Ratas: If Brexit is delayed, effective functioning of EU must be ensured

22.03

Supreme Court leaves Metropol Hotel shooter sentence in force

22.03

Netherlands police, Heineken win private sector cybersecurity exercise

22.03

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic dishes, utensils at public events

22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Paper: Olympic committee considering replacing president

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

22.03

Ratas to EKRE: Blaming gynaecologists, women must stop

22.03

Continuing din surrounding EKRE not bringing any real change

22.03

March ratings: Reform remains most popular following election

21.03

Days later, Martin Helme's on-air comments continue to make waves

21.03

US court charges two men of smuggling microchips to Russia via Estonia

21.03

Estonian suspect to appear in UK court for murder of French woman

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: