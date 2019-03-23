Police in Estonia begin testing mobile speed cameras

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Friday began testing mobile speed cameras that will soon be implemented on a permanent basis.

Estonian law enforcement officers set up one of its eight moble speed cameras on Tallinn's Filtri Road at 11:00 EET on Friday.

The cameras will be rolled out in all four prefectures of the PPA once the testing thereof has been concluded and police officers trained.

According to the North Prefecture, the cameras will likely be introduced on the roads in late spring or early summer.

The location of mobile speed cameras will be marked similarly to the location of their stationary counterparts.