Portal: Cost of earning license at Tallinn driving school exceeds €1,000

An English-language driving school program in Tallinn is even more expensive, with prices beginning from €1,171 for an online program.
An English-language driving school program in Tallinn is even more expensive, with prices beginning from €1,171 for an online program. Source: screenshot
With the jump driven by several factors, starting next month, the full driving school package for B-category driver's licenses at Autosõit OÜ will increase by €164 to €1,075.

According to Autosõit OÜ board member Indrek Madar, factors behind the increase include both gas and the driving school's own vehicles getting more expensive, online portal geenius.ee writes (link in Estonian).

The number of required driving hours to be completed via driving school is also set to increase by eight hours on February 1, although Madar finds that the new total should more than suffice for students to pass their driving test.

Other factors driving up costs include wage pressure and various fixed costs in connection with driving school students as well as continued training for driving instructors and other staff.

Anyone who begins driving school before the end of the month is still eligible to earn their B-category driver's license according to current standards.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

drivingroad safetydriving school
