Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased

The number of people dying in road accidents declined in 2019 compared to the previous year but there was an increase in drivers or passengers being injured in crashes.

A total of 53 people lost their lives in road accidents in Estonia during 2019, compared with 67 the year before.

In a breakdown by month, the biggest numbers of casualties were registered in January, when eight people were killed on the roads, June and August with a death toll of seven each, and November with six.

The number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents was 13 in 2019, 12 in 2018, nine in 2017, 22 in 2016 and 24 in 2015.

There were 1,386 where drivers or passengers were injured last year and 1,701 people in total were injured. In 2018, such accidents numbered 1,474 and 1,386 people sustained injuries in these accidents.

The biggest numbers of accidents with human casualties were registered in Harju County in both 2019 and 2018.

