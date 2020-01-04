ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Picture is illustrative.
Picture is illustrative. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The number of people dying in road accidents declined in 2019 compared to the previous year but there was an increase in drivers or passengers being injured in crashes.

A total of 53 people lost their lives in road accidents in Estonia during 2019, compared with 67 the year before.

In a breakdown by month, the biggest numbers of casualties were registered in January, when eight people were killed on the roads, June and August with a death toll of seven each, and November with six.

The number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents was 13 in 2019, 12 in 2018, nine in 2017, 22 in 2016 and 24 in 2015. 

There were 1,386 where drivers or passengers were injured last year and 1,701 people in total were injured. In 2018, such accidents numbered 1,474 and 1,386 people sustained injuries in these accidents.

The biggest numbers of accidents with human casualties were registered in Harju County in both 2019 and 2018.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:31

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

16:26

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

15:24

Watchdog looking into scheme between pharma manufacturers and wholesalers

15:14

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals

14:19

Estonia to postpone hospital and ambulance crisis readiness requirements

14:12

48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

13:47

Reinsalu: No progress expected with Estonian-Russian border treaty in 2020

13:23

Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

13:06

Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

12:14

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear

11:51

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week

11:39

Culture minister wants to cut VAT on digital publications to 9 percent

11:18

Authorities not interested in former minister's bugged office claims

10:44

Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased

09:39

Tangerines, salmon, and alcohol were most popular Christmas purchases

03.01

Margus Arm appointed state information system chief at RIA

03.01

Employment of over 300 foreign nationals registered in Saare County

03.01

Tallinn Airport 2019 passenger numbers up 9 percent on year

03.01

What the papers say: Will US missile strike greenlight fuel price hikes?

03.01

Weather service issues storm warning

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: