Two women, infant die in Saaremaa crash caused by speeding drunk driver

A serious car crash caused by a speeding drunk driver occurred at the 128th kilometer of of Risti-Virtsu-Kuivastu Highway on the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa on Saturday afternoon in which two women and a nine-month-old baby were killed.

Police were notified at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday that an Audi had crashed into a Volvo that had stopped in order to make a left turn at the 128th kilometer of Risti-Virtsu-Kuivastu Highway in the village of Masa. According to the police, the driver of the Audi was drunk.

"Some ten kilometers before the scene of the collision, police officers in a patrol van had measured the Audi's speed with a radar gun at 138 kilometers per hour," West Prefecture Operative Chief Henry Murumaa said. "The officers started to drive after the Audi, but quickly lost sight of the vehicle and didn't manage to signal to the driver to stop."

The officers notified another patrol working on the same road at the time of the speeding vehicle so that the latter could pull it over, but before the other patrol had a chance to do so, the driver of the Audi managed to cause a serious collision, he continued.

"An expert analysis will provide more precise answers regarding the degree of intoxication of the 34-year-old man who had been driving the Audi," Murumaa said, adding that the driver had previously been a person of interest to the police.

A criminal investigation will determine the details of the crash.

According to initial information, the collision occurred when the 34-year-old man driving the Audi toward Kuivastu attempted to pass a Volvo driving ahead of him, but instead crashed into the Volvo as it was making a left turn. Both vehicles drove off the road after impact.

The 27-year-old woman driving the Volvo and a 58-year-old woman and nine-month-old baby in the vehicle died in the crash. The driver of the Audi and a 37-year-old woman riding in the Volvo were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police have offered their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims of the crash.

