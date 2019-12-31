Four Rescue Board personnel injured in fire truck crash

A Rescue Board (Päästeamet) fire truck left the road in Lääne-Viru county on Tuesday morning, ending up on its roof. All four personnel in the truck, who were on an emergency call, required hospital treatment.

Slippery conditions were behind the accident, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, which took place just after 5.30 a.m. on the Rakvere-Haljala road, close to the village of Tõrremäe. Two of the Rescue Board personnel were taken to Rakvere hospital, and two to the North Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH) in Tallinn, with a second fire truck being sent out from Rakvere to attend the original emergency.

The accident comes around 48 hours after an Ecolines bus skidded and left the road on the Tallinn highway, close to the capital, rolling on to its side. Conflicting accounts have emerged of the cause of this accident, which also required hospitalization for some of the near-70 passengers on board, with Ecolines saying that the driver avoided an obstacle or animal and then skidded.

