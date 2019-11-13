Turkish national gets suspended sentence after TV host traffic death

Tartu County Court sentenced a Turkish national to two years' imprisonment in suspended sentence on Tuesday, in relation to causing a fatal accident in which TV show host Signe Lahtein died.

The man, 23-year-old Ramazan Tasci, is also banned from driving for one year, ERR reports.

The accused had no previous criminal or misdemeanor record, ERR reports, and the sentence was part of a plea bargain involving Southern District Attorney Anneli Hinto, and Tasci, and was in line with case law, it is reported.

The court found that Tasci had violated several traffic regulations with negligence, when the accident, involving the truck he was driving, and a car, took place on the Tartu highway in the Põltsamaa rural municipality in Jõgeva County.

Evidence gathered showed that icy conditions and poor weather prevailed at the time of the accident, which happened on March 22 last year, though the accused was not breaking the speed limit.

According to an expert report the accident was caused by the driver losing control of a truck, which crossed into the path of oncoming traffic in poor weather conditions.

"The data collected during the expert examination confirmed that it was the truck driver who had lost control of his vehicle, due to difficult road conditions," district prosecutor Hinto said earlier.

Tasci expressed his regrets at the accident and cooperated with law enforcement authorities throughout the proceedings. He also has to pay €1923.40 in costs. The two-year sentence is suspended pending good behavior.

Lahtein, 41, was taken to the University of Tartu hospital after the accident, where she died on April 2 2018.

Lahtein was presenter of the Kodutunne TV show on Kanal 2, which aims to help people make home improvements who, for whatever reason, have difficulty in so doing, with a particular emphasis on children.

