ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Turkish national gets suspended sentence after TV host traffic death ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Signe Lahtein, 1977-2018.
Signe Lahtein, 1977-2018. Source: Scanpix/Dmitri Kotjuh/Järva Teataja
News

Tartu County Court sentenced a Turkish national to two years' imprisonment in suspended sentence on Tuesday, in relation to causing a fatal accident in which TV show host Signe Lahtein died.

The man, 23-year-old Ramazan Tasci, is also banned from driving for one year, ERR reports.

The accused had no previous criminal or misdemeanor record, ERR reports, and the sentence was part of a plea bargain involving Southern District Attorney Anneli Hinto, and Tasci, and was in line with case law, it is reported.

The court found that Tasci had violated several traffic regulations with negligence, when the accident, involving the truck he was driving, and a car, took place on the Tartu highway in the Põltsamaa rural municipality in Jõgeva County.

Evidence gathered showed that icy conditions and poor weather prevailed at the time of the accident, which happened on March 22 last year, though the accused was not breaking the speed limit.

According to an expert report the accident was caused by the driver losing control of a truck, which crossed into the path of oncoming traffic in poor weather conditions.

"The data collected during the expert examination confirmed that it was the truck driver who had lost control of his vehicle, due to difficult road conditions," district prosecutor Hinto said earlier.

Tasci expressed his regrets at the accident and cooperated with law enforcement authorities throughout the proceedings. He also has to pay €1923.40 in costs. The two-year sentence is suspended pending good behavior.

Lahtein, 41, was taken to the University of Tartu hospital after the accident, where she died on April 2 2018.

Lahtein was presenter of the Kodutunne TV show on Kanal 2, which aims to help people make home improvements who, for whatever reason, have difficulty in so doing, with a particular emphasis on children.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

court casessigne lahteinroad safetyroad traffic accidents in estoniadangerous drivingtraffic fatalities
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

11:04

Committee decides society is not ready for legalization of cannabis

10:36

Centre Party leaders demand Kallas apologize for Ratas remarks

10:04

Turkish national gets suspended sentence after TV host traffic death

09:30

Huko Aaspõllu: Pharmacy reform has failed

09:02

Järvik: I haven't done anything that I should resign for

08:33

Prime Minister: Investigation will be launched into Järvik's activities

12.11

Power grid company Elering to invest €111 million with help of EU funds

12.11

State needs central coordinator in crisis situations

12.11

Toomas Sildam: Ministers' words carry double weight

12.11

14-year-old Tallinn Zoo lioness dies

12.11

Up to 46.3 million shares up for grabs in Coop Pank IPO next week

12.11

Tallinn does not support Reform's kindergarten language transition bill

12.11

Finance ministry analysis: more non-ethnic Estonian civil servants needed

12.11

Inflow of alcohol taxes increase by 10.7 percent

12.11

New EKRE minister Kaimar Karu in first interview: the weak need protection

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: