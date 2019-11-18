Lux Express buses run red traffic lights in Tallinn

The incident was recorded on the dashcam by a member of the public who then sent the footage to news portal Delfi (link in Estonian) and clearly shows the two buses in turn crossing the intersection of Peterburi tee and Järvevana tee in Tallinn's Ülemiste district, several seconds after traffic lights had turned red.

Cross traffic coming from the left had already turning left on to Tartu maantee at the junction, when the buses ran the red light.

Lux Express spokesperson Paul Kristjan Lilje told the portal that the actions were unacceptable and stupid, issuing an apology, with a promise that the company would speak to the drivers of the two buses before deciding what measures to take.

On the question of whether or not the company plans to have conversations with executives, he confirmed that they will be talked to today and then decide what measures need to be taken to prevent this from happening again.

