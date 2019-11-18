ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Lux Express buses run red traffic lights in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Lux Express buses.
Lux Express buses. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Two long-distance buses operated by Lux Express jumped a red light in Tallinn on Sunday.

The incident was recorded on the dashcam by a member of the public who then sent the footage to news portal Delfi (link in Estonian) and clearly shows the two buses in turn crossing the intersection of Peterburi tee and Järvevana tee in Tallinn's Ülemiste district, several seconds after traffic lights had turned red.

Cross traffic coming from the left had already turning left on to Tartu maantee at the junction, when the buses ran the red light.

Lux Express spokesperson Paul Kristjan Lilje told the portal that the actions were unacceptable and stupid, issuing an apology, with a promise that the company would speak to the drivers of the two buses before deciding what measures to take.

On the question of whether or not the company plans to have conversations with executives, he confirmed that they will be talked to today and then decide what measures need to be taken to prevent this from happening again.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

lux expressroad safetytraffic in tallinntraffic lights
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:49

Elron conducts first test run to Turba

18:33

Swedbank misdemeanor proceedings terminated in favor of criminal ones

18:09

SDE chair: Forming committee won't get Ratas out of assessing minister

17:58

Ministry official: Finland still part of Rail Baltica project

17:34

What the papers say: Reform's stalling tactics and workers' rights

17:15

People's Unity Party (RÜE) to close shop and continue as a foundation

16:46

Paper: Listeria scandal hitting supermarket fish sales

16:28

Riigikogu committee to hear Helme first in Prosecutor's Office bias matter

16:03

Coop Pank IPO subscription period begins Monday

15:44

Language inspectorate: Who responsible for poor Estonian in service sector?

15:18

Rural affairs minister not in favor of local alcohol sales restrictions

15:00

Only a handful of fully independent pharmacist-owned drugstores in Estonia

14:35

Replica armored train Wabadus reaches Ida-Viru County

14:01

Lux Express buses run red traffic lights in Tallinn

13:26

Lawyer: Public rights on security camera usage not always followed

12:43

November party ratings: Social Democrats gain most during Järvik scandal

12:07

Paper: Former death row inmates may soon be eligible for release

11:57

M.V.Wool to temporarily halt production in new year

11:29

Opinion: EKRE looking for rural affairs minister's replacement

10:55

Ratas: People, motives behind threats against Kallas must be identified

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: