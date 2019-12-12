Lux Express cuts Tartu-Kuressaare route

Municipal authorities on the island of Saaremaa are looking for solutions to maintain the Tartu-Kuressaare route following an announcement by bus line Lux Express that they will be ending their service in early 2020, ERR reports.

Currently one other line, Sarbuss, operates a service. Lux is pulling out due to economic factors, the company says.

Speaking to regional daily Saarte Hääl (link in Estonian), deputy mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Jaan Leivategija noted that, however, the scope for local governments to influence long-distance commercial lines is limited, adding that the Tartu-Kuressaare route is particularly costly, requiring two drivers, with issues of passenger numbers also playing a role.

One proposal is for passengers to take two journeys, changing at Pärnu.

A journey of over 300 km, traveling from Tartu to Kuressaare by road requires taking the ferry to Muhu island from Virtsu on the mainland, then crossing to Saaremaa via a causeway road link.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!