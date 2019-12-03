Tallinn transport prices to increase in 2020 for non-residents

Transport prices for buses, trams, and ferries in Tallinn will increase in 2020 and a one-hour ticket will be introduced it was announced on Tuesday.

For non-residents using transport in the capital, a single ticket bought from the driver will remain at the same price of €2 but it will now be valid for an hour rather than a single journey.

For tickets purchased with a transport or contactless card the payment will increase from €1.10 to €1.50 and a daily ticket will cost €4.50, increasing from €3. A one-hour discount ticket will cost 75 cents instead of 55 cents.

A three-day ticket will start at € 7.50 and a five-day ticket for €9. A 30-day ticket costs €30, rising from €23.

Free travel to Aegna Island will end for anyone who is not a resident of the island and the ticket cost will also increase. The price of a single ticket will rise from €4 to €6 from the new year.

Visitors will be able to buy a new QR-ticket at Tallinn Airport and Tallinn Bus Station. Ticket machines will also be added at Balti jaam and terminals A and D of at the Port of Tallinn.

Tallinn Transport last raised prices in 2012. Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov said the price rises are needed as investments and new line openings have been carried out since then and there has been a significant increase in passengers using the service.

Transport in Tallinn is free for residents who are registered as living in the city.

