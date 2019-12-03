ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn transport prices to increase in 2020 for non-residents ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Over the next five years, Tallinn will be updating its rolling stock with natural gas buses.
Over the next five years, Tallinn will be updating its rolling stock with natural gas buses. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Transport prices for buses, trams, and ferries in Tallinn will increase in 2020 and a one-hour ticket will be introduced it was announced on Tuesday.

For non-residents using transport in the capital, a single ticket bought from the driver will remain at the same price of €2 but it will now be valid for an hour rather than a single journey.  

For tickets purchased with a transport or contactless card the payment will increase from €1.10 to €1.50 and a daily ticket will cost €4.50, increasing from €3. A one-hour discount ticket will cost 75 cents instead of 55 cents. 

A three-day ticket will start at € 7.50 and a five-day ticket for €9. A 30-day ticket costs €30, rising from €23. 

Free travel to Aegna Island will end for anyone who is not a resident of the island and the ticket cost will also increase. The price of a single ticket will rise from €4 to €6 from the new year.  

Visitors will be able to buy a new QR-ticket at Tallinn Airport and Tallinn Bus Station. Ticket machines will also be added at Balti jaam and terminals A and D of at the Port of Tallinn. 

Tallinn Transport last raised prices in 2012. Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov said the price rises are needed as investments and new line openings have been carried out since then and there has been a significant increase in passengers using the service.

Transport in Tallinn is free for residents who are registered as living in the city.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn transport
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:22

Baltic States and Polish leaders to meet Turkey's Erdogan at NATO Summit

14:49

Padar finds M.V.Wool has made mistakes

14:13

Paper: Mart Järvik most talked-about media topic in November

13:50

VTA ruling shows Listeria rife at M.V.Wool for years

13:43

Minister of Defence: What the Russians want, we cannot give them

13:16

Paper: Estonia could access shale oil discontinuation fund

12:44

Tallinn transport prices to increase in 2020 for non-residents

12:15

Incoming rural affairs minister has not named staff yet

11:46

Acting prosecutor-general says office not politicized

11:12

Party ratings: Support for EKRE continues to fall

10:47

Estonia tops tables in PISA international education rankings

10:28

Second pillar pension reform bill passes first reading

10:02

Finance minister thinks laborer who worked for him has never paid tax

09:27

President: Banks need to improve e-residency services or lose all customers

09:01

Workman dies after accident at Kohtla-Järve power station

08:35

Marju Himma: National university threatened by poor grasp of Estonian

02.12

Local government union proposes requiring neighbors' consent to build sheds

02.12

What the papers say: Parmas, Disco Elysium and Viljandi Folk tickets

02.12

Interior minister: Estonia supports Dublin Regulation for asylum seekers

02.12

Court to decide interim injunction for M.V.Wool closure on Tuesday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: