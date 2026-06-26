Tartu city bus, bikeshare fares go up July 1

Bus and bikeshare fares in Tartu will be going up on July 1, with prices across categories increasing around 15–20 percent as costs continue to outpace fare revenue.

Tartu city officials said the fare increases are driven by steadily rising operating costs that have outpaced fare revenue, with prices unchanged since July 2022.

Single hourly fares will increase from €1 to €1.20 for Tartu residents and from €1.50 to €1.80 for nonresidents, with children's discount fares increasing to €0.75 and €1.10, respectively.

For city residents, 30-day bus passes will rise from €18.50 to €21.30 and bikeshare passes from €12 to €14, with combined bus-bikeshare passes increasing from €26 to €30.

The city is also simplifying its fare system, discontinuing five-day passes and ending hourly bikeshare fares in favor of €6 day passes or a new €0.20-per-minute rate.

Registered residents aged 65 and up can still ride free, and all city and state public transport discounts will remain in place.

Click here (link in Estonian) for a full list of all fares and pass prices.

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