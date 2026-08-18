X!

Tartu mulls keeping bike-sharing program

News
Tartu bike-sharing.
Tartu bike-sharing. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Despite plans revealed this spring to end Tartu's bike-sharing program, the city intends to keep it running while seeking ways to cut costs. Meanwhile, Bolt will soon launch a conventional bike rental service in Tartu.

In April, it emerged that Tartu had canceled a procurement for new bikes for the city's bike-sharing program and was considering ending the program in its current form. Deputy Mayor Priit Humal has now confirmed that the bike-sharing program will continue, although the details remain unclear.

Tartu's bike-sharing fleet currently has nearly 600 bikes, two-thirds of which are electric. There are more than 100 bike stations across the city and in nearby communities. However, the bikes are already old and need to be replaced. The city has spent more than €1 million annually to maintain the system.

Humal said the city is seeking answers to two major questions regarding the bike-sharing program.

"How many bikes we can add and what kind is not yet clear, nor is how we could reduce the burden on the city budget, as the costs associated with the bike-sharing program are currently relatively high," Humal said. "We do not yet have a clear picture of what pricing would allow us to increase revenue somewhat, while at the same time finding a way to acquire new bikes that would cost the city budget less."

Researchers recently wrote in Tartu Postimees that Tartu's bike-sharing program has attracted international attention and that a major benefit of a publicly provided service is making it accessible to as many people as possible.

Jürgen Maidla, one of the leaders of the Tartu Cyclists' Association, expressed hope that the existing system would not be dismantled.

"Our slight concern is that while the private sector is currently coming in at a low price, will it stay that way?" Maidla said. "Examples from other cities highlight that an important value of a public-sector service is its long-term reliability and stability and that it remains affordable for many people. That is why we hope the existing Tartu bike-sharing system, which is a public service, will not be deliberately dismantled."

Meanwhile, Bolt also plans to bring its conventional bikes to Tartu as it trials bike rentals in Tartu, Tallinn and Riga. Around 100 bikes are already in use in Tallinn and Riga, while most of the bikes intended for Tartu are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Karl Apsolon, head of Bolt's scooter operations, said Bolt's scooters, e-bikes and conventional bikes all have the same operating area and parking options.

Bolt rental bike. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"This is necessary because otherwise people and customers could get confused and not know where they can park depending on which vehicle they are using at the time," Apsolon said. "Our outermost service areas currently do not extend as far as those of the bike-sharing program, meaning our vehicles cannot be taken all the way to the nearby communities. There are some exceptions: At present, all our vehicles can be ridden to Kõrveküla, Ihaste and other outlying areas, but trips cannot currently be ended in more distant locations. Our aim is primarily to have the vehicles in the city center, simply given the number of vehicles we have."

Maidla, of the Tartu Cyclists' Association, raised two questions regarding Bolt's bikes.

"Will Bolt's bikes also be available in winter? There are fewer cyclists in winter, but that would provide year-round stability," Maidla said. "Second, will the bikes also be redistributed, as Tartu's bike-sharing bikes are? That ensures bikes are readily available throughout the city and helps prevent them from becoming concentrated in the city center."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:30

Expert: Russia's war‑driven economic boom is running out of steam

14:22

The first Swedish prisoners have arrived in Estonia

14:16

Climate physicist: El Niño to bring higher food prices to Estonia

13:44

Holdout Reform MP backs justice chancellor presidential bid, signatures reach 63

13:34

Tartu mulls keeping bike-sharing program

13:01

Estonia's war museums: Small sites struggle, national museum thriving

12:20

EU packaging rule change prompts confusion, online shops halt foreign orders

12:12

Ülle Madise meets with MPs to discuss presidential candidacy Updated

11:46

Elron's eastbound Tallinn–Narva rail service halted by infrastructure damage Updated

11:40

Maarja Vaino: To read, or to become dim-witted

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.08

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

16.08

Estonia's bear population is rising as hunting becomes more difficult

17.08

Outdoor swimming area to be built at Tallinn's Kalasadam

17.08

Tallinn public transport, traffic disruptions confirmed over Ironman weekend

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

17.08

Justice chancellor Ülle Madise to run for president Updated

11:46

Elron's eastbound Tallinn–Narva rail service halted by infrastructure damage Updated

17.08

Lego donation from Estonia helps Kenyan girls build science skills

17.08

Narva marks Restoration of Independence Day with picnic and large sing‑along

17.08

Nurse shortage remains severe in Estonia despite higher enrollment

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo