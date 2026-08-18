Tartu mulls keeping bike-sharing program

Despite plans revealed this spring to end Tartu's bike-sharing program, the city intends to keep it running while seeking ways to cut costs. Meanwhile, Bolt will soon launch a conventional bike rental service in Tartu.

In April, it emerged that Tartu had canceled a procurement for new bikes for the city's bike-sharing program and was considering ending the program in its current form. Deputy Mayor Priit Humal has now confirmed that the bike-sharing program will continue, although the details remain unclear.

Tartu's bike-sharing fleet currently has nearly 600 bikes, two-thirds of which are electric. There are more than 100 bike stations across the city and in nearby communities. However, the bikes are already old and need to be replaced. The city has spent more than €1 million annually to maintain the system.

Humal said the city is seeking answers to two major questions regarding the bike-sharing program.

"How many bikes we can add and what kind is not yet clear, nor is how we could reduce the burden on the city budget, as the costs associated with the bike-sharing program are currently relatively high," Humal said. "We do not yet have a clear picture of what pricing would allow us to increase revenue somewhat, while at the same time finding a way to acquire new bikes that would cost the city budget less."

Researchers recently wrote in Tartu Postimees that Tartu's bike-sharing program has attracted international attention and that a major benefit of a publicly provided service is making it accessible to as many people as possible.

Jürgen Maidla, one of the leaders of the Tartu Cyclists' Association, expressed hope that the existing system would not be dismantled.

"Our slight concern is that while the private sector is currently coming in at a low price, will it stay that way?" Maidla said. "Examples from other cities highlight that an important value of a public-sector service is its long-term reliability and stability and that it remains affordable for many people. That is why we hope the existing Tartu bike-sharing system, which is a public service, will not be deliberately dismantled."

Meanwhile, Bolt also plans to bring its conventional bikes to Tartu as it trials bike rentals in Tartu, Tallinn and Riga. Around 100 bikes are already in use in Tallinn and Riga, while most of the bikes intended for Tartu are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Karl Apsolon, head of Bolt's scooter operations, said Bolt's scooters, e-bikes and conventional bikes all have the same operating area and parking options.

Bolt rental bike. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"This is necessary because otherwise people and customers could get confused and not know where they can park depending on which vehicle they are using at the time," Apsolon said. "Our outermost service areas currently do not extend as far as those of the bike-sharing program, meaning our vehicles cannot be taken all the way to the nearby communities. There are some exceptions: At present, all our vehicles can be ridden to Kõrveküla, Ihaste and other outlying areas, but trips cannot currently be ended in more distant locations. Our aim is primarily to have the vehicles in the city center, simply given the number of vehicles we have."

Maidla, of the Tartu Cyclists' Association, raised two questions regarding Bolt's bikes.

"Will Bolt's bikes also be available in winter? There are fewer cyclists in winter, but that would provide year-round stability," Maidla said. "Second, will the bikes also be redistributed, as Tartu's bike-sharing bikes are? That ensures bikes are readily available throughout the city and helps prevent them from becoming concentrated in the city center."

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