Tartu bike sharing to kick off again

Tartu is testing new electric bikes from two companies to replace aging models in its bike-share system as the city plans further purchases and upgrades this season.

Most of Tartu's bike-sharing bicycles are produced by the now-bankrupt Canadian company Bewegen. To replace older bikes and those in need of repair, the city has tested models from Tallinn-based Better Than Driving as well as Portugal's Wegoshare. Demonstration versions of these bikes were also briefly available in the system last fall and will return to circulation starting Thursday.

According to Roman Meeksa, head of urban transport for the Tartu City Government, the city has so far only purchased electric bicycles.

"All of the bikes that are newer models are electric only. If we look at the Portuguese bike, the biggest difference is probably that the basket is in the back. They also no longer have a cable lock that you can attach to something in front. Instead, they have a U-lock that goes through the rear wheel. You press a button, the bike locks and everything is secure," Meeksa said.

Among users of Tartu's bike-sharing system, preferences vary when it comes to the bicycles. Riders see both advantages and drawbacks in the newer and older models.

One user, Lena, said she preferred the older bikes.

"They were a bit harder to ride than the old ones. Somehow the gear shifting and acceleration felt uneven," she said.

Another user, Maria, praised the newer bikes.

"They were very comfortable. You could get up a hill just fine with them. They were also noticeably lighter," Maria said.

Meeksa said the city plans to acquire additional bicycles to improve convenience for users and to replace nearly 50 bikes during this season. He could not yet say when the new bikes might be added.

"Right now the issue is mainly procedural — specifically the procurement process. We currently have a procurement underway to purchase 60 bikes. There are some disputes between bidders. Once that is resolved, we have another procurement waiting for 120 bikes. When the procedural issues are settled, more bikes will be added," Meeksa said.

Under the current procurement, the price of one bicycle is €3,000, meaning the city has budgeted a total cost of €180,000.

--

