X!

Tartu bike sharing to kick off again

News
A bike-sharing bicycle in Tartu.
A bike-sharing bicycle in Tartu. Source: ERR
News

Tartu is testing new electric bikes from two companies to replace aging models in its bike-share system as the city plans further purchases and upgrades this season.

Most of Tartu's bike-sharing bicycles are produced by the now-bankrupt Canadian company Bewegen. To replace older bikes and those in need of repair, the city has tested models from Tallinn-based Better Than Driving as well as Portugal's Wegoshare. Demonstration versions of these bikes were also briefly available in the system last fall and will return to circulation starting Thursday.

According to Roman Meeksa, head of urban transport for the Tartu City Government, the city has so far only purchased electric bicycles.

"All of the bikes that are newer models are electric only. If we look at the Portuguese bike, the biggest difference is probably that the basket is in the back. They also no longer have a cable lock that you can attach to something in front. Instead, they have a U-lock that goes through the rear wheel. You press a button, the bike locks and everything is secure," Meeksa said.

Among users of Tartu's bike-sharing system, preferences vary when it comes to the bicycles. Riders see both advantages and drawbacks in the newer and older models.

One user, Lena, said she preferred the older bikes.

"They were a bit harder to ride than the old ones. Somehow the gear shifting and acceleration felt uneven," she said.

Another user, Maria, praised the newer bikes.

"They were very comfortable. You could get up a hill just fine with them. They were also noticeably lighter," Maria said.

Meeksa said the city plans to acquire additional bicycles to improve convenience for users and to replace nearly 50 bikes during this season. He could not yet say when the new bikes might be added.

"Right now the issue is mainly procedural — specifically the procurement process. We currently have a procurement underway to purchase 60 bikes. There are some disputes between bidders. Once that is resolved, we have another procurement waiting for 120 bikes. When the procedural issues are settled, more bikes will be added," Meeksa said.

Under the current procurement, the price of one bicycle is €3,000, meaning the city has budgeted a total cost of €180,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:05

'Lost Dream' takes viewers back to car craze of Estonia's turbulent 90s

15:52

Estonians impress in Rally Kenya WRC2 shakedown run

15:46

Estonian woman suspected of €25 million vehicle sanctions evasion scheme

15:45

Kaupo Meiel: Estonia must be declared the center of the world

15:03

Setomaa volunteer rescuers getting state aid to build up crisis-ready facility

14:29

New bill proposes age verification and limit on rental e-scooters and mopeds

13:57

Ministry: Riigikogu committee and foreign minister united on Iran stance

13:32

Estonian government cancels planned May energy excise hikes Updated

13:25

Estonia's largest cheesemaker AS E-Piim Tootmine declared bankrupt

12:46

Estonia seeks new operator for four island ferry routes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn tram driver who attacked passenger for activating emergency brake fired

10:12

Two Estonians make Forbes world's rich list again

10.03

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

11.03

EKRE leader: US only interested in Estonia's mineral resources

11.03

Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

11.03

Over €2 billion of last year's state budget unused

11.03

Estonian composer Raul Ojamaa on top Netflix series music

10.03

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

10.03

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

10.03

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo