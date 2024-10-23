X!

Tartu testing domestic electric bikes for share scheme

Smart Bike Share bikes in Tartu
Smart Bike Share bikes in Tartu Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
New domestically produced electric bicycles are being trailed on the bike share scheme in Tartu, as the city looks to replace components from a bankrupt Canadian company.

Ten bikes purchased from Better Than Driving OÜ are currently being ridden around the city by cyclists, which cost the council €24,000.

Roman Meeksa, manager at Tartu Linnatransport, said: "Today, they are being tested, and the pilot will show the bicycle manufacturer where the weaknesses in the bikes might be, if any. We'll also find out whether these weaknesses are acceptable for us or not."

The city needs to replace Canadian company Bewegen's bicycles

"Currently, we have enough spare parts to manage roughly the same capacity for another season. However, the season after that, if we do not purchase new bikes, the number of bikes in the scheme would significantly decrease. So yes, if we do not find a new supplier, we have two options: either replace the system or shut it down. But we definitely do not want to shut down the bike-sharing system," Meeksa said.

There are currently 600 to 700 bicycles in circulation across Estonia's second biggest city and they are distributed among 100 bicycle parking lots.

Martin Haamer, a junior researcher in mobility research at the University of Tartu, said having the right number of bikes and infrastructure is important.

"It's not just that bikes are available in the outskirts of the city at certain times, but they are also relocated throughout the day, which ensures bikes are accessible all day long. This certainly increases the system's usage," he said.

Hamer said, that according to the analyses, Tartu's bicycle share scheme is currently working well and has room to grow.

"In Tartu's climate plan, people were asked how they would prefer to move around the city if they had the choice. Thirty-nine percent said that, if there were no limitations and the conditions were right, they would prefer to cycle. This clearly shows that there is significant potential for user growth, and the focus should be on factors that promote the use of bicycles," said Haamer.

Meeksa said the Estonian bikes cost half the price of those from Canada. They look similar, but are a little smaller and have a different locking system and frame.

"The bike produced in Tallinn is somewhat lighter, about six to seven kilograms lighter, and also slightly smaller. So, while it used to be difficult for shorter individuals to ride the Bewegen bike, now it's more comfortable for them. However, for people who are taller than average, the ride might be less comfortable, as the frame is smaller," he said

--

Editor: Helen Wright

