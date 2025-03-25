X!

Electric bikes returning to Tartu's bikeshare as weather warms up

News
Tartu Smart Bike Share bikes parked at a docking station in a Tartu park.
Tartu Smart Bike Share bikes parked at a docking station in a Tartu park. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

As spring returns to Estonia, micromobility devices are also increasingly making their way back to the streets — including in Tartu, where electric bikes are available again in the Tartu Smart Bike Share system.

Despite recent gloomy weather, Tartu's electric bikes were pulled out of winter storage and returned to the city's bikeshare system this week. Conventional, pedaled bikes remained in circulation all winter, but now their studded tires are being swapped back out again for regular ones as well.

As in previous years, more than 500 electric bikes are being brought out onto the streets. Each year, they cannot be brought back out of storage until the worst of the overnight frosts are over, as the batteries are sensitive to cold temperatures.

Last year, the city began testing new, Estonian-manufactured electric bikes for its bikeshare system, however, they didn't prove to be of high enough quality. Testing will continue this year as well, since while the system's original electric bikes are still in service and ready for use, the Canadian company that produced them for Tartu went bankrupt. This year, the city will continue testing with other new bikes.

"There has been particularly strong interest in electric bikes specifically; regular bikes have seen somewhat fewer users," noted Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm. "Looking at last year's numbers, we saw approximately 810,000 uses over the entire year."

Since this past winter was a mild one for Estonia, the city also saw higher numbers of wintertime bikeshare users than during the winter before. However, it's still clear that electric bikes are Tartu residents' preferred mode of transport.

The bikeshare's electric bikes started being returned to bike stations in Central Tartu on Monday, where the bike-transporting vehicle had barely pulled away before the first electric bikes were already being checked out for use.

Returning all of the city's electric bikes into circulation takes time, but the process will gradually continue over the course of the week.

Later this year, Tartu's battery-powered electric bikes will be stored again for the winter once the first major overnight frosts signal the arrival of fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Estonian company included in EU's chosen strategic raw materials projects

15:58

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

15:27

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

15:27

Henri Veesaar, Kerr Kriisa's teams reach NCAA 'March Madness' last 16

14:53

MPEÕK wins court ruling to change name to Estonian Christian Orthodox Church

14:35

Analyst: Terras had to be included in the government to keep Eesti 200 together

14:34

Isamaa MP: Party has not decided who to back as Riigikogu second deputy speaker

14:26

Electric bikes returning to Tartu's bikeshare as weather warms up

13:58

Anett Kontaveit takes up padel ball, wins competition

13:55

SDE put Tanel Kiik forward as Riigikogu deputy speaker candidate

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo