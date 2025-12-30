Electric bike season comes to an end as Tartu prepares for winter weather

Tartu's smart bike rental service is switching to winter mode, with most of the electric bikes in the city being removed from the streets until spring.

From this Tuesday, December 30, Tartu's smart bikes will be gradually removed from the city's streets and put into storage until the start of the spring season, according to the city authorities.

The most recent season has been a record-breaking one for Tartu's electric bikes. While in previous years, they were available in the city from April to November, this year, thanks to the mild weather, Tartu residents and visitors have been able to use electric bikes from March 24 all the way up until December 29.

During the winter, 230 regular bikes with studded tires, specifically designed for riding in winter conditions, will remain in the city.

The electric bikes will return to the streets of Tartu once spring arrives in the city.

---

