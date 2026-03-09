X!

Tartu's electric bikes return to city streets as spring weather arrives

News
An electric bicycle in Tartu.
An electric bicycle in Tartu. Source: Hendrik Kuusk
News

With the arrival of the spring weather, Tartu's electric bikes have also returned to the city's streets. The first set of bikes was brought out on Monday morning.

The remainder of Tartu's electric bikes will be reintroduced into circulation gradually. Up to 100 bikes will be added each day, and by the end of the week, all 500 electric bikes will be back on the streets and ready to ride.

During these early spring mornings the roads can still be slippery, so cyclists are reminded to proceed carefully.

The city also reminds cyclists that pedestrians have the right of way on sidewalks and that bikes must be pushed by hand at crosswalks and in crowded areas.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

19:55

Minister: South Korean company's investments tied to needs of Estonian Defense Forces

19:50

Video: Rescue Center warns of risks after students' Emajõgi ice 'raft' ride

19:30

Tartu's electric bikes return to city streets as spring weather arrives

19:07

Sandu: Estonia understands risks posed by Russia and supports Moldova's EU path

18:30

Riigikogu takes forward plan for police chiefs case investigative committee

17:56

Snowmelt increases parasite risk from dog feces

17:25

President still not signed recall of ambassador to Kazakhstan

16:50

Estonia's Henri Drell matches Spanish basketball league stats record

16:09

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:56

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

13:09

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

10:41

Defense minister on Iran situation: Son taking over signals thirst for revenge

08.03

Estonian police detain Latvian citizen over SIM box scam call scheme

08.03

Police say fatal Ida-Viru County crash may have been alcohol-related

08.03

Estonia's final 2 repatriation flights to depart from Middle East on Sunday

11:51

Tallinn to commemorate March bombings on Monday evening

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo