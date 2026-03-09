Tartu's electric bikes return to city streets as spring weather arrives

With the arrival of the spring weather, Tartu's electric bikes have also returned to the city's streets. The first set of bikes was brought out on Monday morning.

The remainder of Tartu's electric bikes will be reintroduced into circulation gradually. Up to 100 bikes will be added each day, and by the end of the week, all 500 electric bikes will be back on the streets and ready to ride.

During these early spring mornings the roads can still be slippery, so cyclists are reminded to proceed carefully.

The city also reminds cyclists that pedestrians have the right of way on sidewalks and that bikes must be pushed by hand at crosswalks and in crowded areas.

