X!

Nyxair jet forced to circle as Saaremaa hit by heavy snowfall

News
Blizzard conditions on Saaremaa.
Blizzard conditions on Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Estonia's largest island Saaremaa was hit by a powerful snowstorm and heavy snowfall on the afternoon and evening of New Year's Day, having already been affected by last weekend's Storm Johannes.

The Transport Administration had already warned that roads would be slippery on Thursday and that drifting snow would spread from the islands to the mainland in the evening.

The snowfall also caused delays to at least one Nyxair Tallinn–Kuressaare flight. Thursday's landing was a second attempt following a circling due to weather What was supposed to be a half-hour flight turned into one lasting nearly an hour.

Path taken by the Nyxair flight from Tallinn to Kuressaare on January 1. Source: Flightradar24/Margus Muld/ERR

Overnight on Saaremaa and neighboring Hiiumaa brought temperatures around zero, considerably milder than some of the values seen on the mainland, when the mercury dipped below -13C. The cold conditions, wind and snow are set to continue Friday, though the weekend itself will be slightly milder.

Blizzard conditions on Saaremaa. Autor/allikas: Margus Muld/ERR

Just before the end of the year, up to 15 large cargo vessels were seen taking shelter behind the southern tip of Saaremaa, waiting for the storm to fully subside.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino, Margus Muld

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:04

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of Estonian ex-police chiefs

12:43

'Z' symbol graffiti sprayed on Defense League building on New Year's Eve

12:08

Grocery sales fall for 4th year in a row

12:01

Injury casts doubt over ski jumper Artti Aigro's Winter Olympics status

11:04

Lauri Hussar: Estonia is our beacon

10:12

Tallinn ski trails getting ready to open with arrival of proper winter

09:31

Nyxair jet forced to circle as Saaremaa hit by heavy snowfall

09:06

Gallery: Estonia welcomes 2026 with concerts and celebrations Updated

08:53

Expert: No point expecting quick solutions to end the war in Ukraine

08:32

Estonia has no plans to follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland independence

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage Updated

31.12

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

01.01

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal Updated

31.12

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

01.01

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage Updated

31.12

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

31.12

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki

31.12

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo