Nyxair jet forced to circle as Saaremaa hit by heavy snowfall

Estonia's largest island Saaremaa was hit by a powerful snowstorm and heavy snowfall on the afternoon and evening of New Year's Day, having already been affected by last weekend's Storm Johannes.

The Transport Administration had already warned that roads would be slippery on Thursday and that drifting snow would spread from the islands to the mainland in the evening.

The snowfall also caused delays to at least one Nyxair Tallinn–Kuressaare flight. Thursday's landing was a second attempt following a circling due to weather What was supposed to be a half-hour flight turned into one lasting nearly an hour.

Path taken by the Nyxair flight from Tallinn to Kuressaare on January 1. Source: Flightradar24/Margus Muld/ERR

Overnight on Saaremaa and neighboring Hiiumaa brought temperatures around zero, considerably milder than some of the values seen on the mainland, when the mercury dipped below -13C. The cold conditions, wind and snow are set to continue Friday, though the weekend itself will be slightly milder.

Blizzard conditions on Saaremaa. Autor/allikas: Margus Muld/ERR

Just before the end of the year, up to 15 large cargo vessels were seen taking shelter behind the southern tip of Saaremaa, waiting for the storm to fully subside.

