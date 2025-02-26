E-scooters, rental bikes return to Tallinn's streets from March 1

Electric scooter and bicycle rental services will be available in Tallinn from next month after a three-month winter break.

Three companies provide electric scooter and bicycle rental services in Tallinn: Bolt, Tuul, and Rekola.

This year the designated parking system for rental e-scooters, introduced in the city center two years ago, will expand towards Kalamaja and Kadriorg. It is hoped it will encourage parking in designated areas and reduce the number of randomly abandoned vehicles.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city government has met with service providers before the start of the new season to "ensure a better and safer mobility environment."

Discussion included topics such as speed limits and parking rules in high-traffic areas.

"I am pleased that in November, for the first time, we reached an agreement to remove e-scooters from the streets for the winter to reduce injury risks and facilitate snow removal. Now, as spring approaches and roads become suitable for micromobility again, service providers will resume operations on March 1," he said in a statement.

Tallinn said it is essential that rental e-scooters and bicycles are used in a way that is safe and considerate of all road users.

--

