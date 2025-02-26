X!

E-scooters, rental bikes return to Tallinn's streets from March 1

News
Bolt and Tuul electric scooters in Tallinn.
Bolt and Tuul electric scooters in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Electric scooter and bicycle rental services will be available in Tallinn from next month after a three-month winter break.

Three companies provide electric scooter and bicycle rental services in Tallinn: Bolt, Tuul, and Rekola.

This year the designated parking system for rental e-scooters, introduced in the city center two years ago, will expand towards Kalamaja and Kadriorg. It is hoped it will encourage parking in designated areas and reduce the number of randomly abandoned vehicles.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city government has met with service providers before the start of the new season to "ensure a better and safer mobility environment."

Discussion included topics such as speed limits and parking rules in high-traffic areas.

"I am pleased that in November, for the first time, we reached an agreement to remove e-scooters from the streets for the winter to reduce injury risks and facilitate snow removal. Now, as spring approaches and roads become suitable for micromobility again, service providers will resume operations on March 1," he said in a statement.

Tallinn said it is essential that rental e-scooters and bicycles are used in a way that is safe and considerate of all road users.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonia's new and small political parties begin preparations for local elections

19:55

Estonian top-flight football returns with live action on ETV2 this Friday

19:46

Estonian artist Angela Massalu opens new solo show at two London galleries

19:34

Stefano Braghiroli: The Baltic states in the era of Trump's insecurity

19:20

Electricity prices remain high in Estonia due to minimal wind

19:04

ERR's online video quality temporarily limited by maintenance

18:41

Estonian students win second prize at Snow Fest with cyborg chimpanzee sculpture

18:16

Lisett Hansen: Victim-blaming contributes to silencing victims

17:44

7 planets visible in Friday night's sky

17:15

E-scooters, rental bikes return to Tallinn's streets from March 1

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08:42

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

25.02

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools Updated

09:41

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

25.02

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

25.02

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

12:56

Agency recommends buying new PC after Windows 10 updates discontinued

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo