X!

Hundreds of drivers hit with Independence Day parking fines

News
A parking fine notification inserted under a car's windshield wiper.
A parking fine notification inserted under a car's windshield wiper. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Hundreds of Tallinn drivers were hit with a total of nearly €7,000 in fines on Independence Day last Monday, after assuming — mistakenly — that free parking applied on a national holiday.

Independence Day, February 24, fell this year on a weekday, and the holiday did not override working-day parking fee tariffs, it turned out.

This is not the result of a new amendment put in since 2023, i.e., the last year Independence Day fell on a weekday; a regulation in effect since 2013 stipulates that parking fees apply according to the day of the week, with no exceptions for national holidays.

Arno Tuisk, head of the legal department at Tallinn's Transport Department (TLT), said: "Since the end of January 2013, a regulation has been in effect stating that paid parking times are linked to the day of the week, and not to national holidays."

This would therefore apply to other state holidays, such as Restoration of Independence Day, August 20 — this year on a Wednesday.

The regulation is publicly available on the City of Tallinn's website and on the State Gazette (Riigi Teataja) site.

Many drivers were last Monday, however, caught off guard.

One driver expressed their frustration on social media, noting: "At first, I was really confused, thinking I must have parked in a restricted area or done something else wrong."

"Then I saw that other cars also had fines under their windshield wipers," they wrote, adding with a touch of irony that they "thank the city government for the holiday gift."

The fines issued across all paid parking areas in Tallinn on February 24 amounted to €6,928.

"Since public holidays are separately defined in the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act and are not equated with Sundays, parking regulations apply according to the day of the week," Tuisk added.

Another thing to watch out for is that free parking does not apply wholesale on weekends, "but only to Sundays, in the city center zone."

"Every driver has a responsibility to familiarize themselves with the rules and follow them," he added.

In 2024, Tallinn collected €5,642,853 in parking fees (i.e., from drivers who had paid for a parking space), while a total of €957,435 in parking fines were issued.

Parking areas in central Tallinn are denoted by signage that includes information on how to pay, generally done via a smartphone — this can include sending a text message on opening and closing a parking time.

Paid parking zones extend considerably further out from the center than they had in the past; more information is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:12

No plans to make gambling laws in Estonia stricter

11:36

Rail Baltica main line construction due to reach Pärnu County this fall

10:44

Hundreds of drivers hit with Independence Day parking fines

10:09

Power cut left thousands on Saaremaa without electricity Friday

10:07

Free world needs a new leader, Kaja Kallas says after Trump-Zelenskyy exchange

09:15

Estonia left out of London summit on Ukraine, despite being key eastern flank ally

08:11

Estonia's PM, FM pledge support for Ukraine after Trump's clash with Zelenskyy Updated

28.02

UK daily: Local community keeping Estonian culture alive in Leicester

28.02

Sauna marathon organizer: We've given Europe the sauna bug

28.02

Best bid identified for purchase of former Nordica aircraft

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

28.02

Trailblazing Estonian tech app Skype to cease operations this year

08:11

Estonia's PM, FM pledge support for Ukraine after Trump's clash with Zelenskyy Updated

09:15

Estonia left out of London summit on Ukraine, despite being key eastern flank ally

28.02

Only 3 foster families willing to immediately offer a home to a child in Estonia

28.02

Estonian picked to play for top US college's football team

27.02

Justice chancellor: Estonia's car tax law unconstitutional

10:07

Free world needs a new leader, Kaja Kallas says after Trump-Zelenskyy exchange

28.02

Pippi Lotta Enok sets new Estonian women's pentathlon record

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo