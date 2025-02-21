X!

Golden Gate to be finished, Talsinki development started in Rotermann Quarter

Golden Gate.
Urmas Sõõrumaa's company, US Real Estate, is set to complete the Golden Gate office building in the next month or two, located between Tallinn's Old Harbor and the Rotermann Quarter. Following its completion, construction will begin on the nearby Talsinki Quarter.

The six-story Golden Gate commercial and office building, located between the Rotermann Quarter and the Old Harbor, is set to be completed this spring as planned, with office tenants beginning to move in partially as early as April, US Real Estate CEO Gert Jostov told ERR.

The ground floor of the building will house restaurants and service establishments, with interior design and construction still underway.

According to Jostov, several well-known names will be opening restaurants in the building. "MasterChef Estonia winner Ivari Vokk will launch his first restaurant, LaBocca, and Siigur Group, the owner of NOA, Paju Villa and Oko, is also opening a new restaurant in Golden Gate," he said.

Companies planning to move into the office floors include the law firm Rask, Adcash, Workland and the e-Governance Academy. Currently, about 90 percent of the building has been leased, Jostov noted.

Jostov added that the goal is to make the passageway through the building a landmark in itself. "The ceiling of the gateway is set to feature digital artworks by artists from around the world, which we will curate in collaboration with the PoCo pop art museum," he said.

The construction of the building cost approximately €65 million. US Real Estate signed the construction contract for Golden Gate with Nordecon in November 2023.

Construction of Talsinki Quarter to kick off this year

On the seaside of the Golden Gate building, US Real Estate owns another large plot at Ahtri 3, near the Admiralty Basin. Currently a parking lot, the site is set to be transformed into an entire district called Talsinki.

Construction of Talsinki will begin this year, Jostov said, noting that it will be US Real Estate's largest project to date. "It's a large-scale development featuring a five-building complex that will create an open link between Rotermann and the sea," he added.

The district will span 50,000 square meters and will include commercial spaces — offices, restaurants and hopefully a hotel, Jostov said. The plan also includes 160 apartments and an underground parking facility with 600 spaces.

The estimated cost of the project is €250 million, with construction expected to take three to four years, proceeding in phases, Jostov noted.

US Real Estate's third major development is Patarei, which is already underway.

"This summer, we will complete a 5,000-square-meter museum and the conservation of the entire building. The museum itself is set to open in the summer of 2026," Jostov said.

The remaining part of Patarei has yet to find tenants, but hopefully, there will be news on that soon, he added.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

