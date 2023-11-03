Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

Nordecon and the owner company of the Golden Gate office building, US Real Estate, have signed a €23.5 million contract for the construction of what will become the "iconic" seafront gateway to Tallinn's Rotermann district.

The building will be ready for renters as early as spring 2025, according to US Real Estate, a property developer owned by Sõõrumaa.

The office building has a gross floor space of 19,500 m2 with six above-ground levels and two basement stories.

"We will finish the concrete work on the Golden Gate in the second half of December in collaboration with REME Group," Uko Paasik, member of the board of US Real Estate, said.

"We will continue the building's design and construction with Nordecon, who has proven to be a dependable and high-quality construction partner in prior joint projects. I am confident that this collaboration will result in the completion of this iconic development project," he added.

