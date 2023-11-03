Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

news
Open gallery
5 photos
news

Nordecon and the owner company of the Golden Gate office building, US Real Estate, have signed a €23.5 million contract for the construction of what will become the "iconic" seafront gateway to Tallinn's Rotermann district.

The building will be ready for renters as early as spring 2025, according to US Real Estate, a property developer owned by Sõõrumaa.

The office building has a gross floor space of 19,500 m2 with six above-ground levels and two basement stories.

"We will finish the concrete work on the Golden Gate in the second half of December in collaboration with REME Group," Uko Paasik, member of the board of US Real Estate, said.

"We will continue the building's design and construction with Nordecon, who has proven to be a dependable and high-quality construction partner in prior joint projects. I am confident that this collaboration will result in the completion of this iconic development project," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:00

German finance minister: European countries should reduce their debt burden

12:31

Cold spring spoils Estonia's wine grape harvest

12:12

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

11:56

Estonia to send humanitarian, medical aid to Israel and Palestine Updated

11:35

Transport Administration updates driver's license theory test

11:01

Warning teacher strike in schools, kindergartens next Friday

10:09

Narva residents donate stones to repave Town Hall Square for over 20 years

09:15

Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

08:58

Riga homeowners get a break from snow removal from pavements

08:46

Estonian industrial production remains in deep decline

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.11

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

12:12

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

02.11

Researcher: Imposing 'innocent passage' in Gulf of Finland impossible

01.11

Government allocates €300,000 to launch Tartu-Riga train connection in 2024

02.11

October in Estonian supermarkets: Meat getting more and more expensive

02.11

Criminals extradited from Estonia recruited by Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine

01.11

Minister: Nordica must be privatized or closed, Tallinn Airport to get extra funding

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: